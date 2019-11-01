Tom Brady removed from injury report ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens game

One day after he was limited in practice with a right shoulder injury, Tom Brady participated fully Thursday.

The Patriots quarterback was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Ravens.

Brady began Thursday with a Halloween-themed Instagram post, which jokingly addressed missing practice.

He captioned the image: “Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween”

While Brady will be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup, other key Patriots such as Julian Edelman, Shaq Mason, and Patrick Chung were all limited on Thursday. Here’s the full injury report:

Advertisement

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee

G Shaq Mason, Ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring

Video: Can the Ravens beat the Patriots?