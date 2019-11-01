Tom Brady removed from injury report ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens game
Brady was a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited on Wednesday.
One day after he was limited in practice with a right shoulder injury, Tom Brady participated fully Thursday.
The Patriots quarterback was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Ravens.
Brady began Thursday with a Halloween-themed Instagram post, which jokingly addressed missing practice.
He captioned the image: “Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween”
While Brady will be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup, other key Patriots such as Julian Edelman, Shaq Mason, and Patrick Chung were all limited on Thursday. Here’s the full injury report:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
