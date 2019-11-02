Even if the offense did nothing — literally nothing — the Patriots would still be above .500

Who needs Tom Brady when you have this defense?

NFL Network RedZone host Scott Hanson shared an interesting statistic over the weekend that demonstrates how dominant the Patriots have been on defense this season: If the Patriots offense took three knees then punted on every offensive drive, they would still have a 4-2-2 record. It’s not 8-0, but it’s not bad.

4-2-2 if Pats offense never scored a TD ... pic.twitter.com/heon7wPZ8U — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 28, 2019

Here’s how he breaks down the math: The only points that count for the Patriots are defensive and special teams plays: touchdowns and extra points; safeties and field goals. You don’t count any points scored off the offense, including touchdowns, interceptions returned for touchdowns or fumbles returned for TDs.