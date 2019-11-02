FROM

Even if the offense did nothing — literally nothing — the Patriots would still be above .500

Which games would turn to ties and losses? Scott Hanson broke it all down.

Patriots Jamie Collins and Adam Butler sacking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Jamie Collins and Adam Butler sacking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
2:42 PM

Who needs Tom Brady when you have this defense?

NFL Network RedZone host Scott Hanson shared an interesting statistic over the weekend that demonstrates how dominant the Patriots have been on defense this season: If the Patriots offense took three knees then punted on every offensive drive, they would still have a 4-2-2 record. It’s not 8-0, but it’s not bad.

Here’s how he breaks down the math: The only points that count for the Patriots are defensive and special teams plays: touchdowns and extra points; safeties and field goals. You don’t count any points scored off the offense, including touchdowns, interceptions returned for touchdowns or fumbles returned for TDs.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots
David Pastrnak (12 goals, 12 assists) performed at a Hart Trophy level during the month of October.
Bruins
5 thoughts on the Bruins' hot start to the 2019-20 season November 2, 2019 | 2:58 PM
The Washington Nationals celebrate beating the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Baseball has its issues, but declining TV ratings isn’t one of them November 2, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
Patriots
Report: Patriots activate rookie N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster November 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, including the game-winning jumper, in a 104-102 win over the Knicks on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: 'The guys I look up to in this league, they do things like this all the time' November 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Josh Gordon's final play with the Patriots came when he hurt his knee tackling a New York Giants defender.
NFL
Here's how Josh Gordon reacted to the Seahawks claiming him off waivers November 2, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Celtics guard Kemba Walker shoots against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett and guard Wayne Ellington on Friday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker did something no Celtic has done since 2002 November 2, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for shot against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
LeBron James, Luka Doncic match triple-doubles, Lakers beat Mavs in OT November 2, 2019 | 2:00 AM
Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum's jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks November 1, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates his game-winning shot on Friday night.
Celtics 104 Knicks 102
Watch Jayson Tatum's game-winning shot against the Knicks November 1, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Red Sox
David Ortiz commands red carpet at Pedro Martinez gala November 1, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Justin Tucker celebrates a field goal against the Patriots.
Patriots
Bill Belichick calls Ravens kicker Justin Tucker 'the best kicker in the history of the league' November 1, 2019 | 9:40 PM
The Patriots celebrate Dont'a Hightower's defensive touchdown after a fumble by the Browns.
Patriots
The Patriots have a 'Boogeymen' challenger November 1, 2019 | 9:00 PM
At age 36, Frank Gore may finally be slowing down.
Fantasy Football
Here are some players to put in your fantasy football drop zone November 1, 2019 | 7:01 PM
Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench during pre-game warm-ups.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes listed as questionable for Chiefs' game against Vikings November 1, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines during the Patriots' win over the Browns.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said ahead of the Patriots' game against the Ravens November 1, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Carlos Beltran will return to the team he played seven season for as a manager.
MLB
The Mets reportedly hire Carlos Beltrán as manager November 1, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Josh Gordon is reportedly heading to the Seattle Seahawks.
Patriots
Josh Gordon claimed off waivers by Seahawks November 1, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Broncos place injured quarterback Joe Flacco on IR November 1, 2019 | 4:36 PM
Steph Curry joined Splash Brother Klay Thompson as the latest sidelined Warriors star.
NBA
Steph Curry undergoes hand surgery, will miss at least 3 months November 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown looks on before the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Antonio Brown had fun with fans who dressed up as him for Halloween November 1, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Tom Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.
Patriots
Tom Brady removed from injury report ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 1, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Josh Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: 'We released him because he was healthy' November 1, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Lamar Jackson averages 82.3 rushing yards per game.
Patriots
Lamar Jackson said Tom Brady looks 'like he's on vacation' while he's playing November 1, 2019 | 2:46 PM
It appeared the Ravens had ended the Patriots' bid for a perfect season, but a timeout called by Rex Ryan gave New England another chance.
Patriots
In 2007, the Patriots survived the Ravens' upset attempt amid controversy, drama, and Don Shula November 1, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have had several epic battles over the years.
NFL
Tom Brady poked fun at Peyton Manning on Halloween November 1, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown on Sept. 15 in Miami against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown traded comments on Instagram November 1, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' odds to go 16-0 November 1, 2019 | 10:10 AM
A Bill Belichick-led Patriots team has not allowed more than 93 rushing yards to a quarterback in a game.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for the Patriots-Ravens game November 1, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during a post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. The Ravens won 30-16. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Patriots
Bill Belichick is the NFL's ultimate problem-solver. What will he do about Lamar Jackson? November 1, 2019 | 5:51 AM
New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (77) sits on the bench against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
NFL
Jerry Jones says Michael Bennett will stand with the Cowboys for the national anthem November 1, 2019 | 5:47 AM