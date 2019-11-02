Report: Patriots activate rookie N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster
The 2019 first-round pick spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserved.
N’Keal Harry’s equipment bag was half full in front of his locker Friday afternoon, a strong indication that the rookie receiver was on the travel itinerary for the Patriots’ prime-time matchup with the Ravens Sunday.
Harry took one step closer to making his NFL debut Saturday when New England activated its first-round draft pick to the 53-man roster, according to an NFL Media report. He had spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer. He tweaked a hamstring during joint practices and then had another leg injury in the exhibition game against the Lions.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com