Report: Patriots activate rookie N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster

N’Keal Harry’s equipment bag was half full in front of his locker Friday afternoon, a strong indication that the rookie receiver was on the travel itinerary for the Patriots’ prime-time matchup with the Ravens Sunday.

Harry took one step closer to making his NFL debut Saturday when New England activated its first-round draft pick to the 53-man roster, according to an NFL Media report. He had spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer. He tweaked a hamstring during joint practices and then had another leg injury in the exhibition game against the Lions.