N’Keal Harry’s Patriots debut will have to wait

BALTIMORE — The long-anticipated debut of N’Keal Harry won’t happen for at least two more weeks after the Patriots made him one of their game-day inactives Sunday night, a day after activating the rookie wide receiver to the 53-man roster.

The Patriots have a bye next week before they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles Nov. 17.

Harry’s teammates and coaches have been complimentary of his practice performances but also have noted that he has missed significant time since suffering leg injuries in Week 2 of the preseason.

Also inactive for the Patriots was fellow rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski, who has handling the punt returning duties all season. Olszewski has been dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries and has been limited in practice the last two weeks.

Running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, tight end Matt LaCosse, and cornerback Joejuan Williams also were inactive.

Among the Ravens inactives was defensive end Ufomba Kamalu, who had spent the season on New England’s practice squad before Baltimore signed him to its active roster.