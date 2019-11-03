Patriots notebook: Julian Edelman isn’t stressing about the Patriots offense

Patriots Julian Edelman (center) reacted after he made a touchdown during the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Oct. 27, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter. –Matthew J. Lee
By
8:31 AM

Julian Edelman hears the concerns about the Patriots’ offense.

“Everyone thinks we’re in a huge panic over here,” the wide receiver said Friday.

Edelman, however, doesn’t get why there’s such a buzz surrounding the group’s production. Sure, there are frustrations and inconsistent stretches, most likely stemming from the changing personnel, but Edelman doesn’t see the struggles as a reason to worry.

“That’s just football,” he said. “We’ve made plays when we’ve had to. Obviously, we’re not where we want to be, but I think that’s everyone in the league right now at this time of year. If you’re clicking on all cylinders right now, it’s tough to hold that.”

Problems pertaining to New England’s offense have largely been masked by the team’s top-ranked defense and 8-0 record. Plus, the Patriots still lead the league in points per game (31.3) and have tallied fewer than 27 points on only one occasion.

The season has been one of transition, though, as Brady continues to navigate a series of departures and arrivals at wide receiver.

Antonio Brown is gone. So are Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon, who was claimed off waivers Friday by the Seahawks. Rookie Jakobi Meyers and newly acquired Mohamed Sanu are among the new faces, and this week, there will be another: rookie N’Keal Harry was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday and is set to make his Patriots debut after starting the year on injured reserve. 

If he plays, Harry, drafted 32nd overall in April, could provide a boost to the group seeking to establish a rhythm. That’s the goal, Edelman said, regardless of who is on the field.

“He’s a young guy,” Edelman said of the team’s first-round pick last spring. “He’s got a lot of ground to make up. The game’s going to be completely different than practice. He’s got a good attitude and he works hard. I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”

Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, the lone returning wideouts from Super Bowl LIII, lead the team in receiving touchdowns with four apiece, but both have spent part of the season battling nagging pains. Dorsett was sidelined for a week of practice with a hamstring injury, while Edelman has been limited since suffering a chest injury in Week 3.

How the Patriots fare Sunday could be a good indication of the state of the offense. They’ll be up against the Ravens, who Edelman called “the hardest team” New England has faced.

“If you like football, this is a game to watch,” he said.

Joy of fatherhood

New dad James White is enjoying the early stages of fatherhood.

White and his wife, Diana, welcomed son Xzavier, the couple’s first child, in September. The 27-year-old running back is enjoying watching their baby grow, and called the experience “awesome.”

“He’s getting more and more personality every day,” White said. “He looks just like me, so it’s crazy to see.”

Given his job, White said he’s recognized how much things can change when he’s away. He noted his wife snaps photos every day so that he can still see as much of the development as possible. When he’s home, he does all he can to spend time with Xzavier.

“He already knows how to use his hands,” White said. “He’s grabbing at stuff. He grabs my beard. Soon enough, he’ll be talking and blurting stuff out. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment.”

LaCosse downgraded

On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots downgraded tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) to out for Sunday night’s game . . . Prior to leaving for Baltimore Saturday, five Patriots went to TD Garden Friday night to watch the Celtics take on the New York Knicks. Ja’Whaun Bentley, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry, and Sony Michel were all in attendance to watch Jayson Tatum drain his first-ever NBA game-winner for a 104-102 victory.

TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman
