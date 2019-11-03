The Patriots’ hopes for an unbeaten season are over after a 37-20 loss to Baltimore

To refresh this page throughout the evening, click here.

So much for an undefeated season. The Ravens took a 17-0 lead and held on for a 37-20 win over the Patriots Sunday night in Baltimore, giving New England its first loss of the season. Lamar Jackson was impressive in the early going, leading the Ravens to an early double-digit edge. And while the Patriots would close to 17-13 at the half, Jackson led an impressive pair of second-half drives that allowed Baltimore to get some separation from New England and pull away for the win. Jackson finished 17-for-23 for 163 yards and a passing touchdown to go along with 15 carries for 62 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. On the other side, Tom Brady struggled early, but carried the Patriots back into this one, throwing for 285 yards and a touchdown. Mohamed Sanu added 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Julian Edelman added 10 catches for 89 yards. The Patriots head into their bye week 8-1, but still with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Coming into the game, New England was the stingiest in the league — as a team, the Patriots had allowed a total of 61 points through the first eight games. But the Ravens were able to find success against the New England defense with the game on the line. Baltimore had a 14-play drive – the longest of the season against New England – which ended with a Jackson touchdown pass to Nick Boyle that made it 30-20 early in the fourth. The Ravens piled on later in the final quarter with another 14-play drive that ended with a1-yard score from Jackson to finish things. 11:21 p.m.: That’s it — 37-20, Ravens. 11:08 p.m.: The Ravens just put together a soul-sucking drive that might have ended things, a sequence that ended with a Lamar Jackson touchdown, as well as some post-score pushing and shoving. It’s 37-20 with 3:12 to go in regulation. 11:02 p.m.: The Patriots’ defense hasn’t been able to get off the field here on these last two drives. Baltimore is 4-for-9 on third down against New England, easily the best rate of any opposing offense all year long. 10:55 p.m.: Feels like the Patriots need a pick-six or scoop and score or something like that here to get another late-game jolt. It’s 30-20 with 10 minutes to go. 10:49 p.m.: That was one of those interception/punt situations. (A punterception?) I mean, Brady was being hit as he threw, but still, that’s a tough turnover any way you look at it. The Patriots are down 30-20 with 13:01 left in regulation. It’s possible, but New England is starting to run out of chances in this one. Baltimore has the ball and a 10-point lead. 10:43 p.m.: The Ravens responded nicely to the Patriots last scoring drive with one of their own, a 14-play series that ended with a Nick Boyle touchdown to make it 30-20 with 14;54 left in regulation. New England caught a break after the missed extra point, but from this standpoint, the Pats have to pitch a shutout the rest of the way if they want to win this thing. 10:37 p.m.: End of the third, and the Ravens are in the New England red zone, thanks in part to a few electrifying plays from the young quarterback. There’s still time left, but it feels like the Pats need to find a way to limit the Ravens to three here instead of seven. An 11-point fourth-quarter deficit might be too much to make up on the road against Baltimore. 10:26 p.m.: Great answer there for the Patriots, who put together an impressive 75-yard drive that culminated with a James White touchdown to make it 24-20 roughly midsway through the third. Good sequence there for the New England offense. One guy who has really distinguished himself is Sanu, who has seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Guess that is at least part of the reason why we didn’t see Harry tonight. 10:17 p.m.: Things were clicking there really nicely for the New England offense, but a Julian Edelman fumble and Baltimore return for touchdown really changed the complexion of things here to start the third quarter. The Patriots were driving for what would have been a go-ahead score, but now, the Ravens hold a 24-13 lead with 12:21 left in the third. In a game where there was very littke margin for error, that was a tough sequence for New England. 10:12 p.m.: Sanu has two catches and Edelman has a pair as the Patriots are moving into Baltimore territory here on the first drive of the second half. 9:57 p.m.: A tale of two quarters. The Patriots spotted the Ravens 17 points in the first quarter, but since the, New England has responded nicely, putting up 13 points and battling back into this one to make it 17-13 at the half. Brady is 15-for-24 for 165 yards and a touchdown, while Sony Michel has four carries for 18 yards and Julian Edelman has four catches for 52 yards and Mohamed Sanu has four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. On the other side, after a red-hot start, Lamar Jackson has come back to earth — he’s 9-for-13 for 72 yards through the air, and has nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. Whatever the case may be — turnovers, disguising some looks, whatever — New England has some momentum here. We’ll see what happens in the second half, but this is really shaping up to be another classic Ravens-Pats game. 9:35 p.m.: Folk connects for a 22-yarder, and it’s 17-10 with 3:41 left in the first half. Patriots need to continue to build their way back into here — they could really deliver a statement if they pitched a shutout the rest of the quarter. 9:31 p.m.: Patriots have a great chance here — sitting on the doorstep with over five minutes left in the half. 9:25 p.m.: The drive did not end well. There was the penalty on Brady and the fumble from Burkhead. That was Brady's fourth grounding penalty of the year, the most in the NFL — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 4, 2019 9:21 p.m.: The Patriots have absorbed that first punch from the Ravens, and are in the midst of reponding. They have a good drive here, moving into Baltimore territory with a nice mix of passing and runniung. There’s roughly eight minutes left in the second, but New England could use some more third-down conversions. 9:11 p.m.: That was just the sort of jolt New England needed. The Brady-to-Sanu scoring strike — the first TD catch of Sanu’s Pats’ career — makes it 17-7 with 12:02 left in the first half. A good start for New England, but the Patriots have to continue to build on that. The margin for error for the Pats has started to grown a little slimmer here as we near the midway point of the second quarter. 9:07 p.m.: Remember when we said the Patriots needed a jolt? That fumbled punt — courtesy of Cyrus Jones — could provide that sort of boost. There’s a lot of football left, but the Pats need to take advantage here. 9:02 p.m.: Not sure I’ve seen someone control the tempo like this against the Patriots in a long time. The Ravens are now up 17-0 early in the second quarter. Baltimore is clicking, and New England has no answers. There’s 14:06 left in the first half, and the Patriots are down by 17. When was the last time we said that? Yikes. 8:59 p.m.: A miserable quarter of football for the Patriots, who are down 10-0 to the Ravens. Compounding things is the fact Baltimore has the ball and is moving it against the New England defense. The Ravens have out-physicaled the Patriots to this point on both sides of the ball, and New England needs a jolt to get started. Whether it’s a big play on offense or a turnover and touchdown on defense, something needs to happen soon. 8:56 p.m.: There are only 41 seconds left in the first quarter, but I feel safe in saying it’s been the worst quarter of football for the Patriots this year. New England only ran six offensive plays, and the Ravens have 10 points on the board. The Pats need some sort of jump start here, or things might get dicey sooner rather than later. 8:52 p.m.: Patriots defensive starters — Shelton, Guy, Simon, Van Noy, Hightower, Collins, Gilmore, J. McCourty, Jones, D. McCourty, Chung.

Offensive starters — Brady, White, Edelman, Dorsett, Sanu, Watson, Newhouse, Thuney, Karras, Mason, Cannon.

8:50 p.m.: The 39-yard field goal from Tucker is good, and the Ravens take a 10-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first. The Ravens have been smart, tough and super-physical here in the early going, and the Patriots have to respond, or they’ll risk being forced to play catch-up all night.

8:39 p.m.:

Belichick just had the entire defense huddle up with him on the bench. Time to make some adjustments — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 4, 2019

8:33 p.m.: Baltimore jumps to a 7-0 lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter. That wasn’t just the best opening drive against New England, bur the best and most consistent offensive series of the year by ANY opponent. Jackson was a playmaker, he got the ball out fast, the Ravens converted on their lopne third-down attempt, and they took advantage of a poortly-timed New England penalty. It all adds up to an early lead for Baltimore.

Advertisement

8:21 p.m.: The Patriots have won the toss and will defer. Time for the foosball!

8:15 p.m.: You guys are saying Patriots in a close one:

8:00 p.m.: When it comes to a preduction, I’ve been going back and forth on this one, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say the Ravens win, 24-23. (I keep seeing that game-winning field goal that wasn’t a field goal at the buzzer a few years back…) Baltimore matches up well with the Patriots — I’m going to be fascinated to see how Bill Belichick squares up against Lamar Jackson — and the fact the game is in Baltimore will play in their favor as well. The New England defense has been terrific, and will show Jackson things he hasn’t seen before. But I think the Ravens still get the better of the Patriots this time around, just barely.

7:32 p.m.: It’s always struck me how similar these two franchsises are, at least in terms of their personnel habits. In my experience, the Patriots and Ravens like the same sort of players — tough, smart guys who are always willing to see the bigger picture. They both put a priority on special teams (at least more than most). A lot of it isn’t terribly surprising, as the Ravens were constructed by Ozzie Newsome (since retired), who learned how to be a GM when he was with Bill Belichick in Cleveland. Rivals have come and gone over the years, but for much of the last decade, the Ravens have been the closest thing to a consistent counterpoint for the Patriots. These games almost always live up to their billing.

Advertisement

7:26 p.m.: One of the questions we had coming into this one. Unlike most weeks, the Pats have to be on their toes when it comes to special teams, as the Ravens are one of only a handful of teams out there that puts as much emphasis on specials as New England. Another way these two teams are similar.

7:20 p.m.:

Tom Brady’s weapons vs. Ravens: WR: Edelman, Sanu, Dorsett, Meyers RB: Michel, White, Burkhead, Bolden TE: Watson, Izzo — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 3, 2019

7:00 p.m.: Carl Cheffers is the referee for this evening’s game between the Patriots and the Ravens. Cheffers has done several big New England games in the past, including Super Bowl LI against the Falcons. This is his second Patriots’ game of the year — he was the lead official in the September 22 game between New England and the New York Jets, a contest where the Patriots captured a 30-14 win. Overall, the Patriots have an 9-3 record in games where he has served as the referee.

Buy Tickets







6:55 p.m.: So that’s interesting … no N’Keal Harry. Odd that they would make that move and then not have him active. Maybe a bigger workload for Mohamed Sanu? And another inactive for Harris, who now appears to be fully on the Shane Vereen rookie redshirt plan. Gunner Olszewski has been on the injury report this week, so that’s not a huge surprise, but it will still be interesting to see who ends up fielding punts. Joejuan Williams, Cody Kessler, Matt LaCosse and Korey Cunningham round out the inactives — all of them have been inactive previously, so it’s safe to say they are victims of a numbers game, at least this week.

6:50 p.m.:

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is inactive against the Ravens.

6:45 p.m.: Lots of good questions this week when it comes to the inactives, but if everything falls right, we could see the rookie running back Damien Harris get some reps tonight. I’d also think that if they went through the trouble of activating him, N’Keal Harry would be a contributor. But we shall see. 6:40 p.m. With James White (toe) and Rex Burkhead (foot) limited in practice, would expect Damien Harris to be active tonight. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 3, 2019 6:38 p.m.: When it comes to the bettinbg line, this one has been relatively close all week — maybe the closest of the year when it comes to the Patriots. (And for good reason, as most the games between New England and Baltimore have been tight battles, as well as the fact that Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback the Patriots have faced to this point in the season.) Per Odds Shark, the Patriots are a three-point favorite heading into Sunday night, and the latest over/under is 44.5. (I’d take the over tonight, but just barely.)

6:19 p.m.: The weather in Baltimore this evening doesn’t look like it’s going to be a big deal, for what it’s worth. According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in the 40s are expected and skies will be clear, with almost no chance of rain. Good early November conditions for both teams.

Advertisement

6:00 p.m.: Welcome back to football! It’s one of the more anticipated games of the year tonight when the Patriots meet the Ravens in Baltimore. New England is aiming to get to 9-0, while the Ravens and young quarterback Lamar Jackson are aiming to make a statement against the defending champs. We’ll have the usual pregame updates — weather forecasts, the latest betting news, inactive announcements and analysis (which should be along just before 7 p.m.) — right up until kickoff, as well as the latest from Baltimore all night long.

Pregame reading list