Seahawks reportedly showed interest in Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon

Antonio Brown is expected to file a grievance to recover his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots.
The Seahawks tried to sign Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon on waivers. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
11:45 AM

The Sehawks tried to sign another former Patriots wide receiver before claiming Josh Gordon on waivers on Friday — Antonio Brown.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson even pushed the Seahawks to sign Brown, who has had a whirlwind of a season that started with a release by the Raiders, a one-game cameo with the Patriots, and a subsequent release by New England after multiple sexual assault allegations were brought against him. The NFL is investigating the allegations.

Schefter reported Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, said there are “a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over,’’ referring to the league’s investigation.

Advertisement

Gordon was released by the Patriots on Thursday after a brief stint on injured reserve. He had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with New England.

TOPICS: Patriots
The Bruins and Senators share well-wishes to Scott Sabourin as he's stretchered off the ice.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Senators November 3, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Patriots Julian Edelman (center) reacted after he made a touchdown during the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Oct. 27, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'Everyone thinks we’re in a huge panic over here' November 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rusney Castillo during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Rusney Castillo declines to opt out of Red Sox contract November 3, 2019 | 7:14 AM
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: A referee seperates players from the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have had a couple of, well, interesting games at Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots have barely had a quiz, let alone a test like the Ravens November 3, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College's AJ Dillon drags Syracuse's Eric Coley in the second quarter.
College Sports
Here's how BC racked up a program-record 691 yards vs. Syracuse November 2, 2019 | 8:22 PM
David Pastrnak (12 goals, 12 assists) performed at a Hart Trophy level during the month of October.
Bruins
5 thoughts on the Bruins' hot start to the 2019-20 season November 2, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots Jamie Collins and Adam Butler sacking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Even if the offense did nothing — literally nothing — the Patriots would still be above .500 November 2, 2019 | 2:42 PM
The Washington Nationals celebrate beating the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Baseball has its issues, but declining TV ratings isn’t one of them November 2, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
Patriots
Report: Patriots activate rookie N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster November 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, including the game-winning jumper, in a 104-102 win over the Knicks on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: 'The guys I look up to in this league, they do things like this all the time' November 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Josh Gordon's final play with the Patriots came when he hurt his knee tackling a New York Giants defender.
NFL
Here's how Josh Gordon reacted to the Seahawks claiming him off waivers November 2, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Celtics guard Kemba Walker shoots against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett and guard Wayne Ellington on Friday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker did something no Celtic has done since 2002 November 2, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for shot against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
LeBron James, Luka Doncic match triple-doubles, Lakers beat Mavs in OT November 2, 2019 | 2:00 AM
Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum's jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks November 1, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates his game-winning shot on Friday night.
Celtics 104 Knicks 102
Watch Jayson Tatum's game-winning shot against the Knicks November 1, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Red Sox
David Ortiz commands red carpet at Pedro Martinez gala November 1, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Justin Tucker celebrates a field goal against the Patriots.
Patriots
Bill Belichick calls Ravens kicker Justin Tucker 'the best kicker in the history of the league' November 1, 2019 | 9:40 PM
The Patriots celebrate Dont'a Hightower's defensive touchdown after a fumble by the Browns.
Patriots
The Patriots have a 'Boogeymen' challenger November 1, 2019 | 9:00 PM
At age 36, Frank Gore may finally be slowing down.
Fantasy Football
Here are some players to put in your fantasy football drop zone November 1, 2019 | 7:01 PM
Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench during pre-game warm-ups.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes listed as questionable for Chiefs' game against Vikings November 1, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines during the Patriots' win over the Browns.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said ahead of the Patriots' game against the Ravens November 1, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Carlos Beltran will return to the team he played seven season for as a manager.
MLB
The Mets reportedly hire Carlos Beltrán as manager November 1, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Josh Gordon is reportedly heading to the Seattle Seahawks.
Patriots
Josh Gordon claimed off waivers by Seahawks November 1, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Broncos place injured quarterback Joe Flacco on IR November 1, 2019 | 4:36 PM
Steph Curry joined Splash Brother Klay Thompson as the latest sidelined Warriors star.
NBA
Steph Curry undergoes hand surgery, will miss at least 3 months November 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown looks on before the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Antonio Brown had fun with fans who dressed up as him for Halloween November 1, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Tom Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.
Patriots
Tom Brady removed from injury report ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 1, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Josh Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: 'We released him because he was healthy' November 1, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Lamar Jackson averages 82.3 rushing yards per game.
Patriots
Lamar Jackson said Tom Brady looks 'like he's on vacation' while he's playing November 1, 2019 | 2:46 PM