Tom Brady called Ed Reed his ‘Kryptonite’ in pregame soundbite

Before the Patriots kicked off against the Ravens on Sunday night, Tom Brady had a chance to catch up with an old rival.

Ed Reed, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier in 2019, was a conspicuous presence in the tunnel prior to the game.

The two players were opponents in several high profile Patriots-Ravens clashes over the years, and a mutual respect developed.

Upon seeing Reed, Brady noted how the Ravens — trying to upset the undefeated Patriots — brought back his “Kryptonite” for the primetime matchup.

"They know you're my Kryptonite!"- @TomBrady to Ed Reed pic.twitter.com/CF3yfLCXVD — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

Brady expressed his admiration for Reed’s ability numerous times. His play-call wristband when facing Baltimore once had “find No. 20 on every play” written on it, a reference to Reed. And Reed, conversely, listed Brady among the toughest players he faced in his career.