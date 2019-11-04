‘It just wasn’t good enough’: What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots’ first loss of the season

Following the Patriots’ first loss of the 2019 season, Bill Belichick was predictably direct in his postgame comments.

“There’s really not much to say tonight,” Belichick said after the 37-20 defeat to the Ravens. “Obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to deserve to win.”

“Give them credit, they were better than we were tonight,” the New England coach noted of Baltimore. “Certainly the better team.”

Asked about a possible rematch in the playoffs (the Ravens are now 6-2), Belichick emphasized that he’s only focused on the regular season.

“I don’t know. Right now they’re not on our schedule, so I’m not really worried about that.”

Belichick placed equal blame for the loss on coaches and players. When questioned about what might have been done differently from a coaching standpoint, he avoided specifics.

“Well, it’s obvious. I mean, did you see the game tonight?” Belichick responded.

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/MITSeKqrTz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 4, 2019

Though he acknowledged the team’s effort to rally from a 17-0 deficit during the first quarter, Belichick had a simple summary for the game.

“We competed out there. It’s just it wasn’t good enough, so we’ve all go to do better jobs, starting with me.”