Patriots notebook: Bill Belichick sticks to the script after loss to Ravens

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t want to get into the particulars Monday morning.

“We got to coach better, we got to play better, [and] we got to do better all the way around,’’ Belichick said on a conference call following New England’s first loss of the season.

Asked to assess specific performances from the 37-20 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, Belichick kept his remarks general. Questions about Tom Brady’s interception, Julian Edelman’s fumble, the run defense, and the offensive line were all met with a similar overarching response: The Patriots need to coach better and play better.

“We had our moments, but in the end, they did more than we did,’’ Belichick said. “We just have to do a better job. It’s not any one thing or any one play or player or scheme or anything.’’

Belichick didn’t stray far from his usual post-loss script and doubled down on his stance when pressed for his thoughts on certain position groups.

“I think I’ve covered this, but all the way across the board, in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, special teams — the coaching and the playing and the fundamentals all could be and need to be better,’’ he said. “That goes for every position, every player, every coach. We just have to do a better job. I don’t know how else to put that, except that’s the truth.’’

Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson carved up New England’s top-ranked defense, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another. The Ravens tallied 210 total rushing yards, the most given up by the Patriots this season.

While the defense struggled, the offense showed signs of improvement despite playing the entire contest from behind. Brady targeted new receiver Mohamed Sanu a team-high 14 times, connecting for 10 catches for 81 yards. Sanu was one of nine players to log 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, others including Edelman and tight end Ben Watson.

Belichick said New England’s bye week did not factor into his decisions regarding playing time. The Patriots will be off this Sunday before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Belichick plans to use the time to start remedying what went wrong against the Ravens.

“When you look at it collectively, there are things we could have done better in every area that would have helped us,’’ Belichick said. “We all need to address those and we all need to improve on them.’’

Brady lauds Jackson

During his weekly radio interview, Brady expressed nothing but high praise for Jackson.

“I thought he played very well,’’ Brady said. “He has a very unique style, and he does a really good job with his ball handling. You’re never really quite sure who’s got it and you hesitate for a little bit and then he pulls it and runs.’’

Jackson rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries Sunday and was sacked only once for a loss of one yard. He also threw for 163 yards, completing 17 of his 23 pass attempts. Brady called Jackson’s dual-threat game “pretty tough to stop.’’ Jackson’s 637 rushing yards this season leads all quarterbacks and ranks 10th among all players in the league.

“He’s done a great job for them, did a great job for them last year,’’ Brady said. “He’s a really talented player and made a lot of really good plays.’’

After the game, Brady sought out Jackson at midfield to congratulate him on the win.

Game recognizes game.



This interaction between @tombrady and @lj_era8 after Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens victory shows the kind of people they both are.



( @nbcscameraguys / @nbcsboston) pic.twitter.com/J9DXbbGctb — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

Ratings winner

The outcome wasn’t satisfying for the locals, but two New England cities tied as the top-rated market for the Patriots’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Ravens on NBC.

The Ravens’ 37-20 win — or New England’s first loss of the season — earned a 35.5 rating and 59 share. That tied Providence for the top market (35.5/57). Baltimore was the No. 3 market (33.7/52). Pittsburgh (18.8/31) and Kansas City (18.3/30) rounded out the top five.

New gig

Former Patriots punter Ryan Allen finally has a new home. The Atlanta Falcons signed Allen Monday after releasing Kasey Redfern last week. Allen was waived by the Patriots in August, after playing six seasons and winning three Super Bowls. Allen will be Atlanta’s fifth different punter this season, with longtime starter Matt Bosher on injured reserve.