Bill Belichick’s 300th win hoodie is headed to the Hall of Fame

The Patriots may have been handed their first loss of the season Sunday night, but that will not stop the Pro Football Hall of Fame from honoring head coach Bill Belichick.

The Hall of Fame tweeted out a picture Monday of the hooded sweatshirt Belichick wore in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns Oct. 27, in which he reached 300 career victories.

Now on display at the Hall: the hoodie @Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick wore when he reached 300 career victories against the @Browns. We celebrate his achievements every day this week with other exclusive archives on his Road to Canton. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/0T5nDW4CG9 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 4, 2019

Unlike at the end of the Week 8 contest, the hoodie appears to be nice and dry. The Hall said it will celebrate Belichick’s achievements every day this week with other exclusive archives.

After the victory over the Browns, Belichick has 300 total victories — 269 in the regular season, 31 in the postseason. Only Don Shula at 347 (328 in the regular season, 19 in the playoffs), and George Halas with 324 (318 regular season, 6 in the playoffs) have more.