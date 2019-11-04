Bill Belichick’s 300th win hoodie is headed to the Hall of Fame

The familiar gray sweatshirt with the sleeves partially cut off will have a home in Canton. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
Andrew Mahoney
2:39 PM

The Patriots may have been handed their first loss of the season Sunday night, but that will not stop the Pro Football Hall of Fame from honoring head coach Bill Belichick.

The Hall of Fame tweeted out a picture Monday of the hooded sweatshirt Belichick wore in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns Oct. 27, in which he reached 300 career victories.

Unlike at the end of the Week 8 contest, the hoodie appears to be nice and dry. The Hall said it will celebrate Belichick’s achievements every day this week with other exclusive archives.

After the victory over the Browns, Belichick has 300 total victories — 269 in the regular season, 31 in the postseason. Only Don Shula at 347 (328 in the regular season, 19 in the playoffs), and George Halas with 324 (318 regular season, 6 in the playoffs) have more.

