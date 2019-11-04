Morning sports update: Patriots teammates support Julian Edelman after fumble against Ravens

"Julian's a warrior."

Julian Edelman is tackled on a play that led to his fumble against the Ravens.
Julian Edelman is tackled on a play that led to his fumble against the Ravens. –Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images
By
9:08 AM

The Patriots’ undefeated run in 2019 came to an end on Sunday night, falling 37-20 to the Ravens. Baltimore was able to successfully run the ball against the vaunted New England defense, grinding out 210 yards on the ground.

The Bruins face the Penguins today at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. And the Celtics are in Cleveland tomorrow for a 7 p.m. game against the Cavaliers.

In international news, Liverpool and Manchester City both rallied from 1-0 deficits to win in the English Premier League over the weekend. The league’s two dominant teams meet next Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

How Julian Edelman and his Patriots teammates reacted to his fumble against the Ravens: After the Patriots’ first loss of the season, one player took a share of individual blame.

Julian Edelman, whose third-quarter fumble was returned for a touchdown, didn’t hide his feelings on the subject.

“I feel like I let my team down,” Edelman admitted. “But you have to move on. It just wasn’t our day. You have to tip your hat to the Baltimore Ravens, they played a good game.”

Edelman tied for the team lead in catches during the game (10), and had the most yards (89). His teammates defended him in the postgame.

“Julian’s a warrior,” said fellow Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. “I’d go to war with him 11 out of 10 times. Things happen. It’s football. Everything isn’t perfect.”

Tom Brady also voiced support for his longtime teammate.

“He was trying to get yards,” Brady told reporters. “I was happy with the way we responded, we came back and scored again.”

Trivia: Via NFL research, Lamar Jackson became the second player to record multiple rushing touchdowns along with a passing touchdown against Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Who was the first?

(Answer that the bottom).

Hint: He was the second overall pick of the 2005 NFL draft (out of Auburn).

Randy Moss went to the wrong Bristol:

He lost on Sunday, but Bill Belichick remains an all-time great NFL game changer:

 

Mookie Betts won an American League Gold Glove for the fourth year in a row:

On this day: In 2001, the Diamondbacks beat the Yankees in Game 7 to win the World Series in one of the most dramatic moments in recent baseball history. After a back-and-forth series in which the home team won every game, the two teams met for a decisive showdown.

Roger Clemens pitched for the Yankees, while Curt Schilling took the hill for the Diamondbacks. Predictably, a pitcher’s duel ensued. But when Alfonso Soriano hit a go-ahead home run for New York in the top of the eighth, the Yankees’ 2-1 lead loomed large due to one Hall of Fame reason: Mariano Rivera.

The legendary Yankees closer entered the game earlier than expected in the bottom of the eighth inning, striking out three and looking characteristically dominant.

One inning later — with a 2-1 lead and three outs from the World Series — the Yankees appeared poised to win a fourth consecutive World Series. But a miracle happened: The Diamondbacks staged a dramatic rally, tying the game through a Tony Womack double.

With runners on second and third and one out, the Yankees moved the infield in to try and prevent a run from scoring on contact. Up stepped Arizona outfielder Luis Gonzalez, in the midst of a career season. The rest was history:

Daily highlight: Former Patriot Jacob Hollister scored the winning touchdown for the Seahawks in a thrilling overtime matchup with the Buccaneers.

Trivia answer: Ronnie Brown

