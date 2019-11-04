Mohamed Sanu described his growing chemistry with Tom Brady

The Patriots were handed their first defeat of the season Sunday night, falling 37-20 to the Baltimore Ravens.

While there were many negative things to take away from the loss, Mohamed Sanu’s performance was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing game.

After only recording two catches in his first game after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons, Sanu played exceptionally well in his second Patriots game. Sanu was targeted a team-high 14 times and recorded 10 catches for 81 yards, as well as catching Tom Brady’s only touchdown pass of the night.

A major reason for his early success is Sanu’s continuing relationship with Brady.

“Yeah we [Sanu and Brady] talked throughout the week and make sure we were on the same page. Even throughout the game. It’s great,” Sanu said following the game. “We’re seeing how we work off each other and we’re learning each other as we’re going along.”

The Patriots will need Sanu to continue his strong play, as the difficulty of the team’s schedule increases dramatically over the next four games, playing the Eagles (5-4), Cowboys (4-3), Texans (6-3), and Chiefs (6-3).

Despite the loss, Sanu says the team is still in a good spot.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Sanu said. “We knew what we were getting into, and we knew what to expect. This was the kind of game that you want to play in as an athlete — big-time games. Rise up to the competition. You want those kinds of moments, but we have got to make the kind of plays in order to get the win, and we didn’t do that today.”

The Patriots will go on bye this weekend and will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 17, in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LII.