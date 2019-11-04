The Ravens took a team photo after beating the Patriots

The Ravens took down the undefeated New England Patriots 37-20 Sunday night and after the big win, the team celebrated accordingly by taking a massive team photo.

The picture was posted from the Ravens’ official Twitter account with the caption, “we know who we are.”

The Ravens were led by the outstanding performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran in two touchdowns to go along with his one throwing touchdown. The Ravens’ defense played a huge role too, holding the Patriots to just 20 points and forcing a pair of turnovers.

The win moves the Ravens to an impressive 6-2, leading the AFC North over the Steelers by two games.

The Ravens will look to improve their record this Sunday, as they take on the winless Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots will spend this weekend on bye but will pick back up Sunday, Nov. 17, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.