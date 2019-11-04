Tom Brady on Lamar Jackson, keeping perspective, and what he said to the referees

"We’re 8-1, so our whole football season is ahead of us."

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson talk after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night.
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson talk after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
12:11 PM

Though Tom Brady admitted he hadn’t managed “a ton of sleep” after a Sunday night loss to the Ravens, he was still able to keep a positive outlook on Monday morning.

Being back with his family helped the Patriots’ quarterback, as he explained in his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“My daughter came in just as she was ready for school and said, ‘Dad, can I cuddle with you?’ And I said get in here,” noted Brady.

The 42-year-old acknowledged that despite being “angry” over the loss in Baltimore, he is optimistic about the circumstances.

Advertisement

“That actually for me puts a lot of things in perspective,” Brady explained. “Being healthy and coming out of football games, and even though it didn’t go our way, we can learn from it and try to improve and be better. That was not our best. It’s different if you think you played your best and you lose. If you don’t feel like you played your best and you lose, you feel like, ‘Man, if we can correct some things, we’ll be right in it.’ That’s a much better feeling.”

His thoughts on Lamar Jackson.

Brady praised his quarterback counterpart, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and also threw for a score, spearheading Baltimore’s win.

“I thought he played very well,” said Brady. “He has a very unique style and he does a really good job with his ball handling. You’re never really quite sure who’s got it and you hesitate for a little bit and then he pulls it and runs.

“It’s pretty tough to stop,” Brady added. “He’s done a great job for them, did a great job for them last year. He’s a really talented player and made a lot of really good plays.”

What he said to the official after a non-call.

Advertisement

At one point during the game against the Ravens, Brady petitioned the NFL official for a call after he thought a Baltimore defensive back had “drilled” New England receiver Phillip Dorsett.

“The guy drilled him at eight yards,” Brady said. “So I said, ‘Isn’t that illegal contact?’ And he was like, ‘Well, no.'”

Brady joked about his polite choice of words.

“And I was like, ‘I’m sorry, sir. I don’t know what you’re looking at.’ Or something like that.”

“It was very polite,” Brady continued. “It was like, ‘Excuse me, mister. I thought that there might possibly have been a penalty actually by them.’ When I looked at the film, I don’t know, I thought they jammed him pretty good on that one.”

Buy Tickets

“That was a fun one. I get pretty animated,” Brady admitted.

How he feels after a loss.

Brady’s tone during the interview drew a comment from show host Greg Hill, who said was worried about the Patriots’ quarterback being “sad” after a loss.

“I’m more angry,” Brady explained. “I’m angry during football season. I think it’s just always at a boil, just below a boil. It doesn’t take me much to push me over the edge, just kind of my football time of year.”

When asked what specifically makes him angry, Brady had a direct response.

“I think anything during football season that doesn’t go our way makes me angry,” Brady said of the Patriots’ quest to win another Super Bowl.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Brady knows that the team — regardless of a win or a loss going into the bye week — still has a long way to go.

“We’re 8-1, so our whole football season is ahead of us,” Brady noted. “That is the reality. That is not an emotional thing. We’ve put ourselves in a decent position here and it’s not going to be about what we’ve done the last nine weeks. Our season is about what is going to happen the next seven weeks. It is going to be up to the guys in the locker room to determine what we want it to be. Are we going to dig deeper and fight harder and play better and prepare harder and play tougher, or are we not? If we do the first part of that then I think we will be in a great position.”

Advertisement

Brady advised teammates to “ignore the hype” as the now looks to its next game on Nov. 17 against the Eagles.

“When everything is great it’s really not and when everything is bad it’s really not,” Brady said of the outside discussion of the team. “You have to evaluate these weeks for really what they are. Even though we’ve been winning, we certainly know that it hasn’t been great and that we’re [not] just this unstoppable team. We have to play good. That is ultimately what it comes down to. It’s not about the Patriots rolling their helmet out there. We don’t approach it like that. We put the work in each week and we try to focus on the things we need to do better and try and improve in areas we think we can.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu said about his 10-catch performance against the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks with a game ball on the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-20. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
analysis
How Lamar Jackson solved Bill Belichick's defense - and made his MVP case November 4, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Mongolian Groom
Tragedy strikes Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita despite reform November 4, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Julian Edelman is tackled on a play that led to his fumble against the Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots teammates support Julian Edelman after fumble against Ravens November 4, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Ravens QB Lamar Jacksonn high steps into the end zone for the first score of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Lamar Jackson had to say after beating the Patriots November 4, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu is brought down by the Ravens Marcus Peters after he made a catch. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Lamar Jackson, Ravens 37-20 November 4, 2019 | 1:48 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said after the Patriots' loss to the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 1:38 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures toward an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Bill Belichick after the Patriots' loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores on a run against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Patriots
Chad Finn: 20 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Tom Brady during the first half of the Patriots-Ravens game.
Patriots
Tom Brady called Ed Reed his 'Kryptonite' in pregame soundbite November 3, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Mohamed Sanu cleats
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu honored the late John Witherspoon with customized cleats November 3, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
N'Keal Harry
N’Keal Harry’s Patriots debut will have to wait November 3, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts wins a Gold Glove for the fourth time in his career November 3, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Julian Edelman is upended after catching a second-quarter pass against the Ravens.
Ravens 37, Patriots 20
Patriots lose game, unbeaten season on a frustrating night in Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Bruins
David Backes likely to miss at least two games November 3, 2019 | 6:09 PM
NFL
Adam Vinatieri and Brian Hoyer figured prominently in the Colts' loss to the Steelers November 3, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Miami Dolphins' outside linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Jomal Wiltz, and defensive back Nik Needham celebrate after Wiltz made an interception during the first half.
More ghosts
Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18 November 3, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the Pro Women's Division of the New York City Marathon, in New York's Central Park, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports News
Sunday's New York City Marathon was Joyciline Jepkosgei's first. She won. November 3, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins players gather around Senators right wing Scott Sabourin, who was injured on a play with Boston Bruins right wing David Backes, as he gets taken from the ice on a stretcher during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bruins
Scott Sabourin has a fractured nose after scary fall against Bruins November 3, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Antonio Brown is expected to file a grievance to recover his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots.
Patriots
Seahawks reportedly showed interest in Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon November 3, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Bruins
A North Andover hockey player got into an accident with David Pastrnak November 3, 2019 | 9:27 AM
The Bruins and Senators share well-wishes to Scott Sabourin as he's stretchered off the ice.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Senators November 3, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Patriots Julian Edelman (center) reacted after he made a touchdown during the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Oct. 27, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'Everyone thinks we’re in a huge panic over here' November 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rusney Castillo during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Rusney Castillo declines to opt out of Red Sox contract November 3, 2019 | 7:14 AM
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: A referee seperates players from the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have had a couple of, well, interesting games at Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots have barely had a quiz, let alone a test like the Ravens November 3, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College's AJ Dillon drags Syracuse's Eric Coley in the second quarter.
College Sports
Here's how BC racked up a program-record 691 yards vs. Syracuse November 2, 2019 | 8:22 PM
David Pastrnak (12 goals, 12 assists) performed at a Hart Trophy level during the month of October.
Bruins
5 thoughts on the Bruins' hot start to the 2019-20 season November 2, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots Jamie Collins and Adam Butler sacking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Even if the offense did nothing — literally nothing — the Patriots would still be above .500 November 2, 2019 | 2:42 PM