‘That’s not what we’re all about’: What Tom Brady said after the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens

The Ravens handed the Patriots their first loss of the season on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET
By
1:38 AM

The Ravens dished the Patriots their first loss of the season on Sunday night, 37-20. Quarterback Tom Brady, who completed 30-of-46 passes and threw for 285 yards, discussed the team’s highs and (mostly) lows after the game.

Not even Brady could deny the Ravens’ solid performance, specifically from quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom he hugged after the game. While the Ravens showed up, Brady admitted that the Patriots for the most part did not.

“I give them a lot of credit, they played a good game,” said Brady. “They made a lot of plays, offensively, defensively and we just didn’t match it…Offensively we just did not do a good enough job, too many missed opportunities out there.”

Advertisement

“Different times we had really good rhythm and others we just couldn’t quite get into but, that’s NFL football. Gotta do better than we did tonight.”

One of those “good rhythm” moments came in the second quarter, when Brady threw a touchdown to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to get the Patriots, then down 17-0, on the scoreboard.

Yet, a costly fumble by wide receiver Julian Edelman in the third quarter led to the Ravens running 70-yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

“He was just trying to get yards and they made a good play,” Brady said about Edelman’s fumble. “I mean, give them credit – those types of plays [are what] good defenses make. [Edelman] avoided the one tackler and then the other guy got his hands on him, punched the ball out. I was happy with the way we responded, came back and scored again.”

A glimpse of momentum came shortly after the fumble, with running back James White scoring a one-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Still, the Patriots struggled to capitalize for the rest of the game, as Brady himself threw an interception that was picked off by Ravens safety Earl Thomas in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Brady, whose defeated reaction was caught at the end of the game, said that the Patriots’ performance on Sunday is “not what we’re all about”:

“Losses always find a way to re-calibrate how you see yourself. Obviously we have a lot of work to do,” he said. ” Just wasn’t obviously good enough, get beat by 17 points. That’s not what we’re all about. I give the Ravens credit, I think they played really well, took advantage of their opportunities and that’s what it takes.”

At the end of the press conference, Brady added that the Patriots have been struggling with the red zone all season.

Buy Tickets

“Those are important plays, so, it hasn’t really been a strength of ours all year. We’re going to have to figure out how to improve it.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Tom Brady
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures toward an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Bill Belichick after the Patriots' loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores on a run against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
chad finn
20 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Tom Brady during the first half of the Patriots-Ravens game.
Patriots
Tom Brady called Ed Reed his 'Kryptonite' in pregame soundbite November 3, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Mohamed Sanu cleats
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu honored the late John Witherspoon with customized cleats November 3, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
Patriots
N’Keal Harry’s Patriots debut will have to wait November 3, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts wins a Gold Glove for the fourth time in his career November 3, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Julian Edelman is upended after catching a second-quarter pass against the Ravens.
Ravens 37, Patriots 20
Patriots lose game, unbeaten season on a frustrating night in Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Bruins
David Backes likely to miss at least two games November 3, 2019 | 6:09 PM
NFL
Adam Vinatieri and Brian Hoyer figured prominently in the Colts' loss to the Steelers November 3, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Miami Dolphins' outside linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Jomal Wiltz, and defensive back Nik Needham celebrate after Wiltz made an interception during the first half.
More ghosts
Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18 November 3, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the Pro Women's Division of the New York City Marathon, in New York's Central Park, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports News
Sunday's New York City Marathon was Joyciline Jepkosgei's first. She won. November 3, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins players gather around Senators right wing Scott Sabourin, who was injured on a play with Boston Bruins right wing David Backes, as he gets taken from the ice on a stretcher during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bruins
Scott Sabourin has a fractured nose after scary fall against Bruins November 3, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Antonio Brown is expected to file a grievance to recover his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots.
Patriots
Seahawks reportedly showed interest in Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon November 3, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Bruins
A North Andover hockey player got into an accident with David Pastrnak November 3, 2019 | 9:27 AM
The Bruins and Senators share well-wishes to Scott Sabourin as he's stretchered off the ice.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Senators November 3, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Patriots Julian Edelman (center) reacted after he made a touchdown during the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Oct. 27, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'Everyone thinks we’re in a huge panic over here' November 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rusney Castillo during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Rusney Castillo declines to opt out of Red Sox contract November 3, 2019 | 7:14 AM
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: A referee seperates players from the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have had a couple of, well, interesting games at Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots have barely had a quiz, let alone a test like the Ravens November 3, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College's AJ Dillon drags Syracuse's Eric Coley in the second quarter.
College Sports
Here's how BC racked up a program-record 691 yards vs. Syracuse November 2, 2019 | 8:22 PM
David Pastrnak (12 goals, 12 assists) performed at a Hart Trophy level during the month of October.
Bruins
5 thoughts on the Bruins' hot start to the 2019-20 season November 2, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots Jamie Collins and Adam Butler sacking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Even if the offense did nothing — literally nothing — the Patriots would still be above .500 November 2, 2019 | 2:42 PM
The Washington Nationals celebrate beating the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Baseball has its issues, but declining TV ratings isn’t one of them November 2, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
Patriots
Report: Patriots activate rookie N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster November 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, including the game-winning jumper, in a 104-102 win over the Knicks on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: 'The guys I look up to in this league, they do things like this all the time' November 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Josh Gordon's final play with the Patriots came when he hurt his knee tackling a New York Giants defender.
NFL
Here's how Josh Gordon reacted to the Seahawks claiming him off waivers November 2, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Celtics guard Kemba Walker shoots against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett and guard Wayne Ellington on Friday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker did something no Celtic has done since 2002 November 2, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for shot against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
LeBron James, Luka Doncic match triple-doubles, Lakers beat Mavs in OT November 2, 2019 | 2:00 AM
Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum's jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks November 1, 2019 | 10:44 PM