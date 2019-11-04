‘That’s not what we’re all about’: What Tom Brady said after the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens

The Ravens dished the Patriots their first loss of the season on Sunday night, 37-20. Quarterback Tom Brady, who completed 30-of-46 passes and threw for 285 yards, discussed the team’s highs and (mostly) lows after the game.

Not even Brady could deny the Ravens’ solid performance, specifically from quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom he hugged after the game. While the Ravens showed up, Brady admitted that the Patriots for the most part did not.

“I give them a lot of credit, they played a good game,” said Brady. “They made a lot of plays, offensively, defensively and we just didn’t match it…Offensively we just did not do a good enough job, too many missed opportunities out there.”

“Different times we had really good rhythm and others we just couldn’t quite get into but, that’s NFL football. Gotta do better than we did tonight.”

One of those “good rhythm” moments came in the second quarter, when Brady threw a touchdown to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to get the Patriots, then down 17-0, on the scoreboard.

Yet, a costly fumble by wide receiver Julian Edelman in the third quarter led to the Ravens running 70-yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

“He was just trying to get yards and they made a good play,” Brady said about Edelman’s fumble. “I mean, give them credit – those types of plays [are what] good defenses make. [Edelman] avoided the one tackler and then the other guy got his hands on him, punched the ball out. I was happy with the way we responded, came back and scored again.”

A glimpse of momentum came shortly after the fumble, with running back James White scoring a one-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Still, the Patriots struggled to capitalize for the rest of the game, as Brady himself threw an interception that was picked off by Ravens safety Earl Thomas in the fourth quarter.

Brady, whose defeated reaction was caught at the end of the game, said that the Patriots’ performance on Sunday is “not what we’re all about”:

“Losses always find a way to re-calibrate how you see yourself. Obviously we have a lot of work to do,” he said. ” Just wasn’t obviously good enough, get beat by 17 points. That’s not what we’re all about. I give the Ravens credit, I think they played really well, took advantage of their opportunities and that’s what it takes.”

At the end of the press conference, Brady added that the Patriots have been struggling with the red zone all season.

“Those are important plays, so, it hasn’t really been a strength of ours all year. We’re going to have to figure out how to improve it.”