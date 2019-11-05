Patriots rookie Joejuan Williams is all about (protecting) the money

"I rather live like a prince for the rest of my life than live like a king for my NFL career."

In his first season in the NFL, Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is all about saving and investing his money.
In his first season in the NFL, Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is all about saving and investing his money. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
5:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH — Joejuan Williams still remembers learning about mutual funds in a personal finance class he took as a junior at Father Ryan High School in Nashville.

“I just raised my hand and was like, ‘So, you’re saying we can sit on money and watch it grow?’ ’’ Williams, now 21, recalled. “[My teacher] was like, ‘Basically, yes.’ I was like, ‘Bet, sign me up.’ ’’

Williams has always been a saver, even as a kid growing up in public housing. When his mother would give him and his brother Deontre $5 apiece to buy food at McDonald’s, Deontre would use all $5. Williams would spend only a dollar and pocket the other four.

Advertisement

Whatever money came his way, no matter how much or how little, Williams saved it. He stored any cash he had in a shoebox in his bedroom. He opened his first bank account once he landed a job in high school, working for his cousin who owned a used car lot. The gig earned Williams a steady $300 per week, sometimes with an added bonus if he drove cars back to Tennessee from out-of-state auctions.

How he handled the money was just as important to him as the bills themselves. After watching his mom live paycheck-to-paycheck, Williams had developed fears of inadequacy and financial instability. “I’ve been stingy with money ever since I was young just because I saw what my mom had to go through,’’ he says now. So, he saved, and saved, and saved.

But saving money to earn more money? That was something new.

Taught by one of the assistant football coaches, Greg Carson, the personal finance class at Father Ryan introduced Williams to the basics of investing and retirement planning. He learned about hedge funds, 401(k) plans, certificates of deposit, and Roth IRAs. He learned how to budget and how to file a tax refund. He learned, most importantly, how to make smart choices.

Advertisement

“It changed my life,’’ Williams said. “It completely changed my life.’’

From there, Williams went on to study economics at Vanderbilt, and continued to research and pursue his interest in money management. Now on a four-year, $6.6 million NFL contract, he hired a financial advisor, a careful decision that required multiple interviews and references. His cash flow has obviously multiplied since washing used cars for his cousin, but his approach to money has also evolved. Instead of save, save, save, it’s save and invest, save and invest, save and invest.

Williams estimates he invests at least 90 percent of the money that comes in via game checks. The portion from the first few was a bit lower because he paid off his mom’s student loans and bought her a car. Other than that, however, the expenses are limited.

Buy Tickets

“I’m going to sacrifice now for me to be happy later,’’ Williams says. “I can go buy me a really nice car, I can go buy me a really nice house if I wanted to, I can go buy me a really nice chain — multiple chains — if I wanted to. But that’s not going to suffice me for when I’m 40, 50, or 60 [years old]. Who knows when I’m going to need that bread.’’

Turned off by the concept of spending money he doesn’t have, Williams hates using his credit card, although he recognizes the importance of building credit. The rare times he does indulge, he ensures he has the money to immediately pay off his purchases.

When he sees something he might be interested in buying, whether it’s clothes or shoes, Williams will wait two days before pulling the trigger — and usually, the time spent thinking will change his mind. But there is one thing that has always been on his radar.

Advertisement

“My main goal is I’m going to give my mom a home,’’ Williams said. “I’ve had that ever since I was a kid. I told my mom that when I was kid, when I was a kid-kid. That’s the only big purchase I have my eyes on.’’

Given New England’s tremendous depth in the secondary, Williams, drafted 45th overall, hasn’t seen the field much this season, though there’s intrigue surrounding his potential. Regardless of the upside of his career trajectory, Williams is prepared for the unknown.

“In the history of this league, there’s a higher chance that you’ll never see a second contract,’’ he said. “If you’re spending so much money, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to make it back next year. I’m going to make it back the year after that.’ If it doesn’t happen, then you’re back at square zero.’’

One day, Williams hopes to set up a formal financial literacy program so he can impart the knowledge from the class that first sparked his interest in money back in high school. He still remembers the differences in responses when he tried to talk to his friends about what he learned from Mr. Carson. His friends from home would brush off the ideas, arguing it’s too late to get started. His friends from Father Ryan, on the other hand, would say their parents have already set up various accounts on their behalf.

“They have a head start in this race,’’ Williams said. “For a lot of public schools in inner cities, it’s not required to take any personal finance classes to graduate or even learn about money in that sense. That’s not the real world. The real world revolves around money. It really puts a lot of inner-city kids who don’t have much at a disadvantage.’’

In the meantime, Williams will continue to lead by example.

“I want to be set in the future when I’m not working,’’ he said. “Grind now, sacrifice now, be happy later. I rather live like a prince for the rest of my life than live like a king for my NFL career and then go back to square zero.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
'I'm never going to quit': Now with the Wizards, ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas starts again November 5, 2019 | 2:22 AM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand celebrates after his winning goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. ()
Bruins
Bruins win a wild one over Penguins at TD Garden November 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Bill Belichick sticks to the script after loss to Ravens November 4, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez not opting out of contract with Red Sox November 4, 2019 | 5:09 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl contender? November 4, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots DL Byron Cowart (99) and Lawrence Guy (93) are pictured on the bench in the final minute of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots say Ravens loss won't become blueprint for other teams November 4, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Browns safety cut after 'totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate' social media posts November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Celtics
Chad Finn: 5 early thoughts on the 4-1 Celtics November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shook hands after the Ravens defeated the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson shared an on-field moment after Patriots-Ravens November 4, 2019 | 3:08 PM
hoodie enshrined
Bill Belichick’s 300th win hoodie is headed to the Hall of Fame November 4, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Ravens team picture after beating the Patriots
Patriots
The Ravens took a team photo after beating the Patriots November 4, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson talk after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Lamar Jackson, keeping perspective, and what he said to the referees November 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Bruins
Cameron Hughes makes NHL debut with Bruins tonight November 4, 2019 | 11:37 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu said about his 10-catch performance against the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks with a game ball on the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-20. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
analysis
How Lamar Jackson solved Bill Belichick's defense - and made his MVP case November 4, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Mongolian Groom
Tragedy strikes Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita despite reform November 4, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Julian Edelman is tackled on a play that led to his fumble against the Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots teammates support Julian Edelman after fumble against Ravens November 4, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Ravens QB Lamar Jacksonn high steps into the end zone for the first score of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Lamar Jackson had to say after beating the Patriots November 4, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu is brought down by the Ravens Marcus Peters after he made a catch. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Lamar Jackson, Ravens 37-20 November 4, 2019 | 1:48 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said after the Patriots' loss to the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 1:38 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures toward an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Bill Belichick after the Patriots' loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' first loss of the season November 4, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores on a run against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Patriots
Chad Finn: 20 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Tom Brady during the first half of the Patriots-Ravens game.
Patriots
Tom Brady called Ed Reed his 'Kryptonite' in pregame soundbite November 3, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Mohamed Sanu cleats
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu honored the late John Witherspoon with customized cleats November 3, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer.
N'Keal Harry
N’Keal Harry’s Patriots debut will have to wait November 3, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts wins a Gold Glove for the fourth time in his career November 3, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Julian Edelman is upended after catching a second-quarter pass against the Ravens.
Ravens 37, Patriots 20
Patriots lose game, unbeaten season on a frustrating night in Baltimore November 3, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Bruins
David Backes likely to miss at least two games November 3, 2019 | 6:09 PM
NFL
Adam Vinatieri and Brian Hoyer figured prominently in the Colts' loss to the Steelers November 3, 2019 | 5:56 PM