Morning sports update: Lane Johnson is already looking forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week

The Eagles lineman has a history with the Patriots.

Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Lane Johnson got an early start on trolling the Patriots before the Nov. 17 matchup. –AP Photo/Michael Perez
By
10:04 AM

The Bruins won a wild game against the Penguins at TD Garden on Monday, 6-4. Brad Marchand tallied five points, and is now second only to teammate David Pastrnak in points in the NHL.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Montreal at 7:30 p.m. to face the Canadiens.

The Celtics are in Cleveland this evening for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Cavaliers.

Lane Johnson got an early start on the banter with the Patriots: Both the Eagles and Patriots are in a bye week, but face each other in Week 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is already eyeing the matchup, according to his Twitter:

Johnson was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team, which was won against the Patriots. Afterward, he described New England as a “fear based organization,” along with additional comments later in 2018.

The Patriots, meanwhile, trolled Johnson after the team won Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

“When you go to four Super Bowls in six years, that’s fun baby,” said Patriots safety Duron Harmon during the team’s victory parade in February. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also acknowledged the comments with a quote tweet.

The Patriots (8-1) and the Eagles (5-4) meet in the regular season for the first time since 2015, when Philadelphia won at Gillette Stadium, 35-27.

Trivia: Brad Marchand’s five point game on Monday was the sixth in his Bruins career. Since the 2000-2001 season, seven other Bruins have also tallied at least one five-point game. Name all seven.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are JA, PB, NH, GM, DP, MS, JT.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick offered his opinion on why the Patriots kicked a field goal before halftime on Sunday:

Eric Mangini thinks the Ravens’ offense is unsustainable:

Cat on the field! A black cat briefly interrupted Monday Night Football with a stunning cameo on the field, skillfully evading MetLife Stadium attendants before darting down the tunnel.

The cat, according to the latest update, remains at large:

On this day: In 2017, Shalane Flanagan won the New York City Marathon. Flanagan was the first American woman to win the race since 1977.

Daily highlight: Brad Marchand batted in the Bruins’ second goal of the night on Monday amid an all-around dominant performance from the 31-year-old.

Bonus: More cat content.

Trivia answer: Jason Allison, Patrice Bergeron, Nathan Horton, Glen Murray, David Pastrnak, Marc Savard, and Joe Thornton.

