Morning sports update: Lane Johnson is already looking forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week

The Bruins won a wild game against the Penguins at TD Garden on Monday, 6-4. Brad Marchand tallied five points, and is now second only to teammate David Pastrnak in points in the NHL.

Two 5-point games in his last four. A career-best 13-game point streak. A career-high 12-game assist streak. And a 10-game point streak for the B's.@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/d3FRsClQaf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 5, 2019

Tonight, the Bruins are in Montreal at 7:30 p.m. to face the Canadiens.

The Celtics are in Cleveland this evening for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Cavaliers.

Lane Johnson got an early start on the banter with the Patriots: Both the Eagles and Patriots are in a bye week, but face each other in Week 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is already eyeing the matchup, according to his Twitter:

Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 4, 2019

Advertisement

Johnson was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team, which was won against the Patriots. Afterward, he described New England as a “fear based organization,” along with additional comments later in 2018.

The Patriots, meanwhile, trolled Johnson after the team won Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

“When you go to four Super Bowls in six years, that’s fun baby,” said Patriots safety Duron Harmon during the team’s victory parade in February. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also acknowledged the comments with a quote tweet.

The Patriots (8-1) and the Eagles (5-4) meet in the regular season for the first time since 2015, when Philadelphia won at Gillette Stadium, 35-27.

Trivia: Brad Marchand’s five point game on Monday was the sixth in his Bruins career. Since the 2000-2001 season, seven other Bruins have also tallied at least one five-point game. Name all seven.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are JA, PB, NH, GM, DP, MS, JT.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick offered his opinion on why the Patriots kicked a field goal before halftime on Sunday:

What was Bill Belichick’s thinking for kicking a FG on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 10 seconds left in the second quarter? He explained to @OMFonWEEI that he had momentum on his mind. pic.twitter.com/2RcoBSjzem — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2019

Eric Mangini thinks the Ravens’ offense is unsustainable:

Eric Mangini wasn’t that impressed by Lamar Jackson & the Ravens win over the Patriots "If this is how you want to play football, and you want to take your QB and turn him into a running back who also happens to pass every now and then, then that’s great. You can’t sustain it." pic.twitter.com/RMtJDlsWyN — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 4, 2019

Cat on the field! A black cat briefly interrupted Monday Night Football with a stunning cameo on the field, skillfully evading MetLife Stadium attendants before darting down the tunnel.

Advertisement

The cat, according to the latest update, remains at large:

For those wondering about the status of our furry friend 😺 at tonight’s @Giants game👇 The black cat ran off the field and disappeared under a seating section. Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination. #BlackCat | #DALvsNYG — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) November 5, 2019

On this day: In 2017, Shalane Flanagan won the New York City Marathon. Flanagan was the first American woman to win the race since 1977.

Daily highlight: Brad Marchand batted in the Bruins’ second goal of the night on Monday amid an all-around dominant performance from the 31-year-old.

Should the Red Sox should sign Brad Marchand? My column: pic.twitter.com/LTUr5mIyj7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 5, 2019

Bonus: More cat content.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

Trivia answer: Jason Allison, Patrice Bergeron, Nathan Horton, Glen Murray, David Pastrnak, Marc Savard, and Joe Thornton.