Morning sports update: Lamar Jackson talked about the ‘crazy’ experience of playing against Tom Brady

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, 119-113. Gordon Hayward led the way with 39 points.

Boston will be in Charlotte on Thursday night to play the Hornets at 8 p.m.

The Bruins lost to the Canadiens Tuesday in Montreal, 5-4. Zdeno Chara received the rarest of honors in the arena of Boston’s rival. He was applauded for playing in his 1,500th NHL game.

A large ovation for Big Zee here in Montreal in honor of his 1,500th NHL game.#Zee1500 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Bcfd3piaYl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 6, 2019

Lamar Jackson’s reaction to playing against Tom Brady: After the Ravens beat the Patriots on Sunday night, much of the discussion was on the two talented quarterbacks at the center of the matchup.

And while two decades separate Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady in age, Jackson looks at Brady as an opponent who still plays like someone in his prime.

During an episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” Jackson was asked what it was like to face Brady.

“When I was on the field, you know, it didn’t hit me,” Jackson explained. “I’m trying to compete when I touch that field. My goal is to come out with victories and that’s what I wanted to do. Like I said before, I didn’t care who I was playing against.

“Tom Brady, the GOAT of all GOATs, six Super Bowls, 20 years doing it,” Jackson continued. “The guy’s still playing like he’s a second-year player, third-year player like he’s, you know, a young guy in the league still. Can’t take nothing from him. It was crazy, you know? I know we’ll see him again, so just got to prepare.”

The respect appears to be mutual between the two quarterbacks. Before Sunday’s game, Brady made sure to say hello to Jackson.

The Patriots and Ravens could be headed for a rematch in the playoffs. New England is 8-1 while Baltimore is 6-2.

Trivia: Gordon Hayward scored 39 points on Tuesday night, becoming the first Celtics player since Kyrie Irving to do so. Who was the last player to score at least 39 points in a game for Boston before either Hayward or Irving?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Celtics, but didn’t play a game for Boston until the middle of his fourth NBA season.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker just wanted to find his mother in the stands:

Five-star freshman recruit Tyrese Maxey made a strong first impression: In his first game in college basketball, Maxey nailed a clutch three to help Kentucky topple top-ranked Michigan State.

Tough look for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga: The talented 25-year-old keeper was unable to reach Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech’s arching free kick on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage game. The ball ricocheted off the post — and then Arrizabalaga’s face — before bouncing into the goal. Chelsea would later rally (thanks to quality saves from Arrizabalaga) to finish a thrilling match tied 4-4.

Off the face 😅 pic.twitter.com/CdzvAC6YyX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2019

On this day: In 1976, the Red Sox signed the first free agent in the first official class of Major League Baseball free agents. Bill Campbell, a 6-foot-3 pitcher (formerly of the Twins) signed a multiyear contract worth $1 million. It was an impressive sum for the time, given that Campbell’s salary the previous season had been $22,000.

At the press conference announcing the signing, the Red Sox misspelled the name of Campbell’s agent, LaRue Harcourt.

“Anybody who wants to pay my athletes what the Red Sox are paying Bill can spell my name any way they want,” joked a jubilant Harcourt in the Boston Globe’s account of the signing.

Yet Campbell was never comfortable with the label his newfound wealth placed on him.

“I had the feeling I had to strike everyone out,” Campbell told Sports Illustrated’s Leigh Montville in 1990. “If I was going to be making so much more money, I felt I had to be so much better. It took me a while just to forget the money. To just go out there and pitch.”

He pitched in Boston for five seasons, totaling a respectable 3.57 ERA in 192 appearances as a reliever. What Campbell represented was a larger change in baseball.

“The marketplace has been opened forever,” wrote Montville, then with the Globe at the time of Campbell’s signing. “One Bill Campbell today. Twenty-two remaining on the block this year. More coming next and next year and ad infinitum.”

Daily highlight: Trae Young makes it look easy.

Trae is just RIDICULOUS ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kueB16EBOq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2019

Trivia answer: Jeff Green