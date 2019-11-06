Here’s where Tom Brady lands in Chris Simms’s midseason QB rankings

The Patriots have been excellent to start the 2019 NFL season, going 8-1 through their first nine games.

Such a dominating start has led NFL analyst Chris Simms to move Patriots quarterback Tom Brady up on his midseason quarterback rankings list.

Here’s my updated QB rankings through the mid-point of the season. Remember these are not all-time ranks. (Left off Ben & Cam because they’re done with injuries) pic.twitter.com/NDWkjTKt0a — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 6, 2019

Brady comes in seventh on this list, right behind the Detroit Lions’ Matt Stafford. This season, Brady has thrown for 2,536 and 14 touchdowns while maintaining a completion percentage of nearly 65 percent. Brady’s performance warranted him to move up two spots from his previous spot of ninth at the start of the season.

Two former Patriots quarterbacks also appear on Simms’ top 16 quarterbacks list.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett rocketed up the list, moving 22 spots since the start of the season all the way to ninth. Brissett has thrown for 1,649 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, leading the Colts to a 5-3 record.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is currently at the helm for the only undefeated team left in the NFL, currently sitting on a record of 8-0. Garoppolo has an impressive completion percentage of 70 percent to go along with his 1,806 yards and 13 touchdowns. For his performance, Garoppolo was ranked 15th by Simms, right behind injured Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Simms’ top five quarterbacks consisted of Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots are on a bye this weekend but will be back in action next Sunday, Nov. 17, against the Philadelphia Eagles.