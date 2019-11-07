Weeks after interviewing his accuser, NFL to meet with Antonio Brown, report says

According to ESPN, there are teams that want to sign Brown but haven’t made a move because the NFL hasn’t wrapped up its investigation.

Antonio Brown played just one game with the Patriots: Week 2 at Miami. –Lynne Sladky/AP
November 7, 2019

Antonio Brown, who has been out of the NFL since being released by the Patriots in September amid sexual assault allegations against him, hasn’t spoken to the league about the situation.

That could change next week.

ESPN is reporting that the wide receiver is scheduled to speak with the league and “is eager to present his side’’ of the case.

According to ESPN, there are teams that want to sign Brown but haven’t made a move because the NFL hasn’t wrapped up its investigation into claims in a lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer whom he met while both were at Central Michigan University.

After Taylor’s lawsuit became public, an artist in Pennsylvania also claimed sexual misconduct by Brown. In a Sports Illustrated article, she detailed a 2017 incident where, while in Brown’s home kneeling while working on a mural he had commissioned, she turned to find him standing naked before her with a small towel over his genitals.

The league interviewed Taylor for 10 hours on Sept. 16. It was the first step in what was already expected to be a long process of evaluating Taylor’s claims. At the time, a league source said it might be several weeks until the NFL had an update. It’s been more than seven weeks since that meeting.

In the interim, it was revealed that Brown was dropped as a Nike athlete and said he was done playing in the NFL. He filed a grievance to collect nearly $10 million from the team in unpaid bonuses — which he may win.

Brown has denied all allegations against him, and even though he said he doesn’t plan on playing anymore, ESPN reports that he wants to “have his playing status cleared up’’ before signing.

He’s not on the commissioner’s exempt list, but the NFL said in September that he could be placed on it if he signs.

Last week, reports came out that the Seahawks were interested in signing Brown but instead picked up Josh Gordon after he was released by the Patriots off injured reserve.

