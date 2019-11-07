‘Tom retires, put it on that’: Rob Gronkowski jokes he’d bet on Brady’s retirement before his own return to football

If Rob Gronkowski had to bet a million dollars on whether Tom Brady retires, or his own returns to football, Gronk knows what he would choose.

“Tom retires, put it on that.”

The former Patriots tight end appeared on Uninterrupted’s The ThomaHawk Show podcast, where he chatted with former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who had a short-stint with the Patriots in 2017. The two talked about about Gronk’s experience playing in New England, understanding the complex playbook as a rookie, and most notably, when he made the decision to retire from the NFL.

.@RobGronkowski puts a mill on @TomBrady retiring before he comes back to football. Is he losing his million? @ThomaHawkShow Listen on ThomaHawk now: https://t.co/xchLRwmQlK pic.twitter.com/ApaDWcdL2b — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) November 7, 2019

Gronk told Hawkins that he began contemplating the decision to retire “two years ago during training camp”, as football started taking a serious physical and mental toll on his body. After pushing through the pain and winning Super Bowl LIII, Gronk officially announced his retirement in March.

“Last season, everything went well,” Gronk said. “I wasn’t going to stop, going to give it my all and that’s what we did. We won the Championship, another one, which is crazy…I had some big plays in the playoffs, which was pretty dope. A high way to end.”

While Gronk has made it clear that he’s not rushing a potential-return to football, that did not stop Hawkins’ from posing a hypothetical scenario for him to consider: Would he rather bet on Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady retiring before he were to come back to play?

Entertaining the question, Gronk said he’d place a million dollar bet on Brady’s retirement happening before his own comeback.

“As an athlete I need some revenue,” he said with a smile. “You know all these athletes go bankrupt, what do they say? In five years? We gotta find a way to make money so put that bet on the line. Let’s make a mill.”

He even joked that given the wager, he wouldn’t return to the sport at all.

“That makes me not come back!”