Tom Brady on Patriots’ season: ‘It hasn’t all been perfect, but 8-1, I don’t think anyone’s going to complain about that’

Brady rated the Patriots season in an interview with Scott Zolak on "Patriots All Access."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 8, 2019

After losing to the Ravens last week, the Patriots will not carry an undefeated record going into the bye week.

And for Tom Brady, that’s fine.

“It hasn’t all been perfect, but 8-1, I don’t think anyone’s going to complain about that,” Brady told Scott Zolak when asked about the current state of the Patriots on Friday’s episode of “Patriots All Access.”

As we’ve all come to expect from the Patriots, what happens in the first two months of the season doesn’t matter that much. It’s all about how the team closes the season and whether they end it receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Roger Goodell.

Advertisement

Brady echoed that sentiment to Zolak.

“I think our entire season is determined by what happens from this point on,” Brady said. “We’ve had our ups and downs; certainly our defense has been playing great, and offensively, I hope we can get some continuity and grow and learn. Become the version that we’d all expect ourselves to become.”

Building continuity is certainly a major point of emphasis for the Patriots offense in the second half of the season.

New England has had a revolving door at wide receiver this season. Following the departures of Antonio Brown, Demaryius Thomas, and Josh Gordon, it’s now up to new Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and 2019 first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry to step up and fill the void.

Even with the constant change at the wide receiver position, Brady said the Patriots are ready to play their best football.

“We’re ready to attack the second half of the year and play our best football,” Brady said. “This is our chance, this is our opportunity. We put ourselves in a good position, but everything is ahead of us. It’s our choice — what are we going to be?”

When the Patriots resume play next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be their first of five games remaining in the season against teams who currently have winning records.

Advertisement

“Sounds like five playoff games to me,” Brady said of this part of the schedule.

With several new players on board, this stretch could be a strong indicator as to how the Patriots would play in the playoffs. This is obviously not Brady’s first go-around in trying to win a Super Bowl, and he said it’s up to him, the other veterans, and the coaching staff to get all the new players on board ready for the toughest part of the season.

“There are a lot of guys who are new to the team and you try to get them to understand what level it takes on a weekly basis, not just in practices but in games as well, to continue to improve and make the strides you need to make,” Brady said. “As the season goes it just gets tougher, and you have to improve as you go deeper and play better teams and the games mean more.”

Buy Tickets

And if you’re wondering about the 42-year-old’s health going into the toughest part of the season, you don’t need to worry about that right now.

“I’m doing great, I feel really good, as good as you can this time of the year,” Brady said when he was asked on how he is feeling. “You get hit a little bit, here and there, little bumps and bruises. But it’s hard to keep me out. I love being in there with my guys, so I’m going to try and hang in there for as long as I can.”

You can watch part one of Brady’s interview with Zolak here. Part two will air next Friday, Nov. 15, on “Patriots All Access.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Cam Akers of the Florida State Seminoles reaches out to score a touchdown during the third quarter Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's missed opportunity against Florida State November 9, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward celebrate a basket during the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward breaks left hand in Celtics' 135-115 rout of Spurs November 9, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Gordon Hayward entered Saturday's game third on the Celtics in scoring at 20.3 points per game.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward fractures left hand November 9, 2019 | 6:45 PM
Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry are both out indefinitely.
NBA
Raptors' Kyle Lowry (thumb), Serge Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely November 9, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Tom Brady and the Patriots are 8-1 at the bye week.
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' toughest opponents after the bye week November 9, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Tacko Fall (99) and Tremont Waters (51) will see time with the Maine Red Claws.
NBA
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters recreated a famous photo November 9, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Antonio Brown appeared in one game this season with the Patriots in Week 2 before being released.
NFL
Here's the latest on Antonio Brown November 9, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Earlier this year, 67-year-old Rick Pitino led Panathinaikos to the Greek Basketball Cup title.
Olympics
Rick Pitino will coach Greece's national team as it tries to qualify for Olympics November 9, 2019 | 9:04 AM
The Bruins dropped two straight games for the first time this season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Red Wings November 9, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Marissa Van Noy
Patriots
For two Patriots, bye is all about (new) family November 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Lillard capped his 60-point effort with a 34-footer at the buzzer in a 119-115 loss
NBA
A rarity: Damian Lillard, D'Angelo Russell both top 50-point mark in losses November 9, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Northeastern coach Bill Coen cheers on his team.
College Sports
Northeastern's Jordan Roland sets school record with 42 points in win over Harvard November 9, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Brad Marchand (63) skates with puck behind the net.
Bruins
Robby Fabbri scores twice to lift Red Wings past Bruins, 4-2 November 8, 2019 | 11:06 PM
College Sports
James Wiseman gets restraining order to play; Memphis wins November 8, 2019 | 10:06 PM
High School Sports
Two Martha’s Vineyard boys’ soccer players suspended for abuse of an official November 8, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Marcus Smart (36) defends Pascal Siakam in the Celtics' win over the Raptors last month.
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined for public criticism of officiating November 8, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Tom Brady poses during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston.
Patriots
Will the TB12 brand sell outside of New England? That’s the plan November 8, 2019 | 5:23 PM
NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to start against Titans, barring setbacks November 8, 2019 | 4:06 PM
The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. women’s soccer team granted class status in equal pay lawsuit November 8, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Pastrnak and David Krejci celebrate a goal.
Bruins
Bruins to open 2020-21 season in Czech Republic against Nashville November 8, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst tells his story in the documentary “Headstrong.’’
Media
NBC Sports documentary sheds powerful light on mental health issue November 8, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Gordon Hayward drives past Brandon Knight.
Celtics
What experts are saying about the Celtics' hot start to the season November 8, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Erin Andrews Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo addressed his postgame comment to Erin Andrews November 8, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers' bench during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Former Celtics disagree with Clippers' approach to Kawhi Leonard's 'load management' November 8, 2019 | 10:36 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young rushes against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
College Sports
Ohio State star will sit over NCAA ‘issue’ November 8, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Devonte' Graham of the Charlotte Hornets tries to get away from Marcus Smart of the Celtics on Thursday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart voiced his displeasure with the officials November 8, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Kemba Walker received a tribute video in his first game back at Spectrum Center.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had an emotional return to Charlotte November 8, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Ben Cherington served as Red Sox GM for four seasons.
Red Sox
Ben Cherington reportedly a candidate to be head of baseball operations for Pirates November 8, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
Your guide to a Patriots-less weekend in the NFL November 8, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts both took home the Silver Slugger Award.
Red Sox
Red Sox Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts win Silver Slugger awards November 8, 2019 | 7:45 AM