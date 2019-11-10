Robert Kraft reportedly wants Rob Gronkowski back for the playoffs

The last day for Gronkowski to possibly return is Nov. 30.

Rob Gronkowski prior to Super Bowl LIII.
Rob Gronkowski prior to Super Bowl LIII. –matt rourke/AP file
By
11:49 AM

If Robert Kraft gets his way, we haven’t seen the last of Rob Gronkowski’s playing career.

The Patriots owner told Gronkowski that he wants the tight end to return for the stretch run of the season, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gronkowski, who retired in March, was reportedly approached by Kraft while cleaning out his locker after his retirement announcement when Kraft delivered the message.

The Patriots placed Gronkowski on the reserve/retired list in order to keep his rights if he decided to return. The last day teams can allow players to return from that list is Saturday, Nov. 30 — one day before the Patriots’ week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Rapoport also reported Gronkowski has shown no desire to return, according to a source who recently spoke to the former Patriots tight end.

If the Patriots can persuade Gronkowski to return, it would be a huge pickup for the team.

Tight ends Ben Watson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse have a combined 17 receptions for 241 yards and only one touchdown catch this season.

Gronkowski had 521 catches for 7,861 yards with 79 touchdowns in his nine-year career with New England.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Robert Kraft Rob Gronkowski
