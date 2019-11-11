Randy Moss celebrated his son’s crazy catch during an ESPN broadcast

Like father like son.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. LSU won 23-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates his touchdown with tight end Thaddeus Moss. –(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By
1:17 PM

On Saturday afternoon, LSU’s football team scored a 46-41 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, propelling the Tigers to the No. 1 ranking in the country. 

In the second quarter, one of the best catches of the 2019 college football season occurred when tight end Thaddeus Moss caught a pass on the sideline and just barely got his feet down before going out of bounds. 

Moss happens to be the son of NFL Hall of Famer and former New England Patriot Randy Moss, who celebrated his son’s huge catch on ESPN the next day.  

 

The elder Moss’s celebration can’t be understated, as his enthusiasm is easy to see. Moss dances and proclaims that, “Alabama got Mossed, and everybody in that stadium got Mossed.” 

Thaddeus Moss has put together a solid junior season for the Tigers, catching 27 passes for 292 yards and helping the Tigers to a perfect 9-0 record. 

LSU is set to face 4-6 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 16.

