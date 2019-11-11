Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski faces a looming deadline if he wants to make a 2019 comeback

"First of all, time is running out for Gronk to make a decision."

Rob Gronkowski prior to Super Bowl LIII.
Rob Gronkowski prior to Super Bowl LIII.
By
9:42 AM

The Bruins lost to the Flyers on Sunday, 3-2. Boston has now lost three in a row, with a chance to get back in the win column on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

The Celtics face the Mavericks at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. Boston is currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

In the NFL, the Patriots enjoyed a bye week as divisional opponents and AFC rivals fought it out. The Ravens smashed the Bengals 49-13, while the Chiefs unexpectedly lost on the road to Mike Vrabel’s Titans, 35-32.

The Jets beat the Giants 34-27, while the Browns ended the team’s four-game losing streak by defeating the Bills, 19-16.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Sounders won MLS Cup by beating the Toronto FC at home, 3-1.

In England, Liverpool won the Premier League showdown with fellow title contender Manchester City, 3-1.

If you like seeing soccer on Boston.com, help us do more by taking this quick survey of local fans.

The latest on the Rob Gronkowski comeback rumors: Over the weekend, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants retired tight end Rob Gronkowski back with the team for the stretch run and playoffs.

On Monday morning, Rapoport added an update, noting the deadline Gronkowski has if he wants to make a comeback in the 2019 season.

“First of all, time is running out for Gronk to make a decision,” Rapoport explained. He needs to let the league know, let the Patriots know before Week 13 ends, specifically Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. That’s the day before the Patriots’ Week 13 game. If he does not come off the reserve/retired list at that point, then he cannot for the rest of the season, something we learned last year when we were wondering if Jason Witten would come back.

“I am also told by someone who has spoken to Rob Gronkowski recently he has made no moves toward that,” Rapoport added. “In other words, at this point, he is still very much retired.”

And while Gronkowski remains firmly retired, Kraft’s parting message to the tight end still keeps the comeback possibility alive.

“He wants Gronk back for November, December, and the playoffs,” Rapoport said of Kraft.

“It remains to be seen whether Gronk will do that or not,” Rapoport concluded.

Trivia: In 2007, the Patriots played the Eagles in what was one of the few close games New England encountered during the regular season. The Eagles’ quarterback that day threw three touchdown passes as Philadelphia lost by an unexpectedly small margin, 31-28. Who was the Eagles quarterback in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also led the 2-11 Dolphins to a 29-28 upset of the 12-1 Patriots in Dec. 2004.

Enes Kanter gave Tacko Fall a haircut:

An early look ahead at Patriots-Eagles:

Feleipe Franks isn’t the only Florida quarterback the Red Sox have drafted:

On this day: In 1987, Roger Clemens was named as the American League Cy Young Award winner for the second season in a row. And Larry Bird scored 42 points as the Celtics beat the Pacers 120-106.

Daily highlight: Jamal Adams overwhelmed Saquon Barkley’s block before tearing the ball away from Daniel Jones and running it back for a Jets touchdown.

Adams followed up after the game with a trolling tweet:

Trivia answer: A.J. Feeley

Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak looks over his shoulder after allowing a goal against the Flyers.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers November 11, 2019 | 7:44 AM
From left Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter, Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford chat on the bench during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Celtics recall rookie Romeo Langford from G-League Maine November 11, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Boston, MA - 8/01/2019 - (7th inning) Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (20) in the dugout during the seventh inning as his team teetered on being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 02Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 9.0.441542538.
Red Sox
Red Sox re-sign six minor league free agents November 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: On the bye week, an unconventional review of the Patriots’ 8-1 start November 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College's AJ Dillon runs up the middle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
College Sports
BC's Dillon sets national high with 40 carries November 11, 2019 | 3:15 AM
NFL
Dalvin Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys November 11, 2019 | 1:06 AM
Philadelphia's Joel Farabee scores on Jaroslav Halak during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Flyers in shootout 3-2 November 10, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Soccer
Seattle Sounders claim 2nd MLS title in 4 years, beating Toronto FC 3-1 November 10, 2019 | 8:41 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 09, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
NBA
Heat suspend guard Dion Waiters for 10 games November 10, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Baker Mayfield celebrates a touchdown in Browns' game against the Seahawks.
NFL
Browns hold off Bills 19-16 to end 4-game slide November 10, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Chiefs lose
Titans rally, spoil Patrick Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32 November 10, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Lamar Jackson celebrates a touchdown in the Ravens' win over the Bengals.
NFL
Lamar Jackson dazzles as Ravens rout winless Bengals 49-13 November 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton celebrates team's win over Wake Forest on Wednesday.
College Sports
Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic lead Boston College past South Florida November 10, 2019 | 4:01 PM
Bruins
Bruins hoping to clean things up on defense against surging Flyers November 10, 2019 | 3:01 PM
NFL
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sits vs. Bears, ending 136-game streak November 10, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Patriots
Robert Kraft reportedly wants Rob Gronkowski back for the playoffs November 10, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Cam Akers of the Florida State Seminoles reaches out to score a touchdown during the third quarter Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's missed opportunity against Florida State November 9, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward celebrate a basket during the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward breaks left hand in Celtics' 135-115 rout of Spurs November 9, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Gordon Hayward entered Saturday's game third on the Celtics in scoring at 20.3 points per game.
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward fractures left hand November 9, 2019 | 6:45 PM
Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry are both out indefinitely.
NBA
Raptors' Kyle Lowry (thumb), Serge Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely November 9, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Tom Brady and the Patriots are 8-1 at the bye week.
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' toughest opponents after the bye week November 9, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Tacko Fall (99) and Tremont Waters (51) will see time with the Maine Red Claws.
NBA
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters recreated a famous photo November 9, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Antonio Brown appeared in one game this season with the Patriots in Week 2 before being released.
Antonio Brown
Here's the latest on Antonio Brown November 9, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Earlier this year, 67-year-old Rick Pitino led Panathinaikos to the Greek Basketball Cup title.
Olympics
Rick Pitino will coach Greece's national team as it tries to qualify for Olympics November 9, 2019 | 9:04 AM
The Bruins dropped two straight games for the first time this season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Red Wings November 9, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Marissa Van Noy
Patriots
For two Patriots, bye is all about (new) family November 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Lillard capped his 60-point effort with a 34-footer at the buzzer in a 119-115 loss
NBA
A rarity: Damian Lillard, D'Angelo Russell both top 50-point mark in losses November 9, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Northeastern coach Bill Coen cheers on his team.
College Sports
Northeastern's Jordan Roland sets school record with 42 points in win over Harvard November 9, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Brad Marchand (63) skates with puck behind the net.
Bruins
Robby Fabbri scores twice to lift Red Wings past Bruins, 4-2 November 8, 2019 | 11:06 PM
College Sports
James Wiseman gets restraining order to play; Memphis wins November 8, 2019 | 10:06 PM