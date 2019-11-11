Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski faces a looming deadline if he wants to make a 2019 comeback

The Bruins lost to the Flyers on Sunday, 3-2. Boston has now lost three in a row, with a chance to get back in the win column on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

The Celtics face the Mavericks at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. Boston is currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

In the NFL, the Patriots enjoyed a bye week as divisional opponents and AFC rivals fought it out. The Ravens smashed the Bengals 49-13, while the Chiefs unexpectedly lost on the road to Mike Vrabel’s Titans, 35-32.

The Jets beat the Giants 34-27, while the Browns ended the team’s four-game losing streak by defeating the Bills, 19-16.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Sounders won MLS Cup by beating the Toronto FC at home, 3-1.

In England, Liverpool won the Premier League showdown with fellow title contender Manchester City, 3-1.

The latest on the Rob Gronkowski comeback rumors: Over the weekend, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants retired tight end Rob Gronkowski back with the team for the stretch run and playoffs.

On Monday morning, Rapoport added an update, noting the deadline Gronkowski has if he wants to make a comeback in the 2019 season.

“First of all, time is running out for Gronk to make a decision,” Rapoport explained. He needs to let the league know, let the Patriots know before Week 13 ends, specifically Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. That’s the day before the Patriots’ Week 13 game. If he does not come off the reserve/retired list at that point, then he cannot for the rest of the season, something we learned last year when we were wondering if Jason Witten would come back.

“I am also told by someone who has spoken to Rob Gronkowski recently he has made no moves toward that,” Rapoport added. “In other words, at this point, he is still very much retired.”

And while Gronkowski remains firmly retired, Kraft’s parting message to the tight end still keeps the comeback possibility alive.

“He wants Gronk back for November, December, and the playoffs,” Rapoport said of Kraft.

“It remains to be seen whether Gronk will do that or not,” Rapoport concluded.

Exploring the Rob Gronkowski situation, what's next, and when he has decide to return to the #Patriots by on @GMFB… pic.twitter.com/TZBzMELZdc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2019

Trivia: In 2007, the Patriots played the Eagles in what was one of the few close games New England encountered during the regular season. The Eagles’ quarterback that day threw three touchdown passes as Philadelphia lost by an unexpectedly small margin, 31-28. Who was the Eagles quarterback in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also led the 2-11 Dolphins to a 29-28 upset of the 12-1 Patriots in Dec. 2004.

Enes Kanter gave Tacko Fall a haircut:

An early look ahead at Patriots-Eagles:

Patriots opened as 3.5-point favorites for next Sunday at Philadelphia, per @betonline_ag — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 11, 2019

Feleipe Franks isn’t the only Florida quarterback the Red Sox have drafted:

That’s 2013 Red Sox draft pick, Jeff Driskell. https://t.co/oy7k8DTedX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 10, 2019

On this day: In 1987, Roger Clemens was named as the American League Cy Young Award winner for the second season in a row. And Larry Bird scored 42 points as the Celtics beat the Pacers 120-106.

Daily highlight: Jamal Adams overwhelmed Saquon Barkley’s block before tearing the ball away from Daniel Jones and running it back for a Jets touchdown.

Adams followed up after the game with a trolling tweet:

Trivia answer: A.J. Feeley