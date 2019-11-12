Bill Belichick provided some perspective on losing Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII isn’t the only tough loss Bill Belichick has suffered.

The Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4, 2018 sticks in the minds of Patriots fans, and the Patriots’ head coach hasn’t forgotten it, either. Ahead of Sunday’s rematch with the Eagles, Belichick was asked on WEEI’s OMF show on Monday about that Super Bowl loss, and if he has yet to get over it. Belichick joked that it isn’t the only loss that sticks with him.

“I think about some of the games we lost in ‘75, ‘81, ‘86,” Belichick said. “You just gotta move on, so that’s what we’re doing. It’ll be nothing-nothing this Sunday.”

Belichick went out of his way to praise the Eagles leading up to the game, talking specifically about their defensive front.

“They’re one of the best run-defenses in the league,” Belichick said. “They’re very well-coached.”

The Eagles have been inconsistent since their Super Bowl win over the Patriots two seasons ago. Last year, the Eagles finished 9-7, just sliding into the playoffs as a wild card team, losing to the Saints in the NFC semifinals. This season, the Eagles sit tied atop the NFC East with a 5-4 record.

On the contrary, the Patriots bounced back from losing Super Bowl LII by winning Super Bowl LIII the following season over the Los Angeles Rams. This season, the Patriots have been off to a hot start, leading the AFC with a record of 8-1.

The rematch is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia this Sunday at 4:25 p.m.