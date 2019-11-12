Morning sports update: Tom Brady had a harsh view of the Patriots’ 8-1 start to the season

"What I think is at this point, it doesn’t matter."

Tom Brady during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday.
Tom Brady during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
The Celtics beat the Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night to extend the team’s winning streak to eight games. Kemba Walker led Boston with 29 points.

The Seahawks toppled the NFL’s last undefeated team, beating the 49ers in overtime on Monday Night Football, 27-24. Jimmy Garoppolo went 24-48 for 248 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bruins are at TD Garden to face the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 p.m.

Tom Brady is only worried about the games to come: Looking over the Patriots’ largely successful first half of the season, Tom Brady explained his view during a weekly interview on Westwood One Radio.

“What I think is at this point, it doesn’t matter,” Brady said of the Patriots’ 8-1 start. “Because 8-1 means nothing. In 2001, we won the Super Bowl and we were 5-5. In 2015, we were 10-0 and we lost four of our last six.”

Brady is more experienced than most when it comes to knowing what it takes to reach a Super Bowl. New England has played in eight straight AFC Championship games, and four of the last five Super Bowls.

The 42-year-old quarterback explained that New England needs to be hitting its peak in the coming months.

“And from our standpoint, I’m happy we’re 8-1,” said Brady, “but I really want us to play our best football as we move forward. Everything that’s happened to this point, we’ve got to learn from, we’ve got to use it, and we’ve got to use those things and execute under pressure against the competition that’s going to be at it’s toughest. I’m looking forward to a great opportunity for our team.”

Trivia: In his freshman season at UConn, Kemba Walker was a teammate to the eventual second overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. Name that player

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Grizzlies. Blake Griffin was selected first overall.

Jaylen Brown had a cameo in Javonte Green’s interview:

The Patriots target running backs third most in the NFL, but target tight ends the least:

The 49ers’ attempted game-winning field goal in overtime did not go as intended:

On this day: In 1960, the Celtics defeated the Lakers 131-124 before just over 3,000 fans in a game played in Providence, Rhode Island. Elgin Baylor totaled 45 points and 27 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Boston defeated Los Angeles (the team had just moved from Minneapolis).

A notable moment was the ejection of Bill Russell for punching Lakers center Jim Krebs. Russell’s anger was derived from a consistent string of elbows Krebs had thrown in the direction of the Celtics Hall of Famer. The punch, according to a Boston Globe account of the game, knocked Krebs out and required stitches.

“He’s been throwing his elbows all night,” Russell said afterward. “I didn’t mean to hurt him that much. It’s the first time I’ve been tossed out of a game in my entire life.”

Remarkably, Russell still tallied 37 rebounds in the game despite being sent to an early exit.

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart things.

Trivia answer: Hasheem Thabeet

