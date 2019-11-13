Bill Belichick isn’t sure if Patriots will attend Colin Kaepernick workout

Colin Kaepernick will be working out in Atlanta on Saturday, and all 32 NFL teams are invited.

No word yet on if the Patriots will attend.

When asked on Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick said “I’m not sure’’ that New England will make the trip. He suggested that reporters check with Nick Caserio, the Patriots’ director of player personnel.

The NFL Network is reporting that the Saturday workout will have “the feel of’’ the NFL combine, with Kaepernick participating in an interview, measurements, timing and drills.

Two teams — the Dolphins and the Lions — have said they will be in attendance on Saturday. The Cowboys and Falcons will also reportedly attend.

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores tells reporters that his team does its due diligence on all availability players. On the Colin Kaepernick workout: “We’ll have someone there." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2019

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the NFL initiated the workout and that Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season, was caught off guard and had just hours to decide to participate.

“Kaepernick was given two hours to accept or reject the league’s offer, and the date and place were non-negotiable,’’ wrote Michael Silver on Twitter.

Silver also said the Saturday date means that teams will be unable to send head coaches and general managers, leaving the talent evaluation up to scouts.

The former San Francisco quarterback was at the center of a controversy involving his decision to take a knee during the national anthem — Kaepernick has since sued and settled with the league in a collusion case, all while maintaining a public desire to return to the NFL.

This story will be updated.