‘Jeopardy!’ poked fun at the Seahawks with a Super Bowl 49-themed question

Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks provided one of the most memorable games in history, and one that neither fanbase will forget.

The ending to Super Bowl XLIX is infamous to Seahawks fans, and the game show “Jeopardy!” poked fun at the ending in their episode that aired on Tuesday night.

This was a legitimate @Jeopardy question last night in the category “Fantasy Football.” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/VJFBMkVlG6 — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 13, 2019

The moment in question is in reference to the interception made by Malcolm Butler on the goal line in the final seconds of the game. The play gave the Patriots a 28-24 win and brought into question why the Seahawks didn’t give the ball to their All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch, a question so popular it’s being asked by “Jeopardy!” four years later.

The Seahawks and Patriots are both off to great starts this season, with the Patriots holding an 8-1 record while the Seahawks sit not far behind at 8-2.

The Patriots head to Philadelphia to take on the 5-4 Eagles this Sunday, while the Seahawks are off this week on bye.