Bill Belichick said N’Keal Harry is ‘better’ than he was two weeks ago

While the exact return of Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is still undetermined, the Patriots have given some updates on his status. Harry, who has been out with an ankle injury all season, was reportedly activated during week nine but was listed as inactive against the Ravens.

Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said on Tuesday that Harry has been making “progress” each week.

“[Harry] continues to make progress, works hard,” he said on a conference phone call. “Each week is an opportunity that we’re trying to add more in terms of the things he can do, the things he’s comfortable doing, the things we’re comfortable with him doing within our offense. I think it’s all positive. Everybody’s working hard for the same goal, which is to have him contribute and help us win games moving forward. Nothing other than that to add to it.”

Head coach Bill Belichick added to that, saying that Harry has been “improving” and looks “better” than he did earlier in the season:

“I don’t know what the track is. Go out there every day and try to get better – he’s done a good job of that,” Belichick said. “He’s worked hard. He’s improved like all of our players have that are out there working. It’s what we do expect, but he’s done a good job of that. He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year, even two weeks ago.”

Bill Belichick on rookie WR N'Keal Harry, who has yet to play: “He's a lot better than he was at the beginning of the year……he’s a lot better than he was two weeks ago." #Patriots #WBZ (video from Training Camp) pic.twitter.com/yB4k2tSx0r — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) November 13, 2019

However, when asked if Harry is expected to return against the Eagles, Belichick did not give any answers.

“We’ll activate the players that we feel give us the best chance to compete against the Eagles,” he said.