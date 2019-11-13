The NFL announced the date and start time for the Week 16 Patriots-Bills game
The game is scheduled to start on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
The NFL has announced the start time for the Patriots’ Week 16 divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
#BUFvsNE has been scheduled for Saturday, December 21, at 4:30 PM on @nflnetwork & @wbzsports.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 12, 2019
The 4:30 p.m. game with the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 21 will be the Patriots’ first regular-season game to be played on a Saturday since Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season, when they beat the New York Jets 41-3 in Foxborough. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium and will air on the NFL Network. The Patriots and Bills faced off in Week 4 in Buffalo, a game that saw the Patriots escape with a 16-10 win.
The Patriots are currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL, with both teams sitting at 8-1. The Bills have put together a solid season thus far, leading the race for the AFC wild card with a record of 6-3.
This Sunday, the Patriots will head to Philadelphia to square off against the Eagles, while the Bills head to Miami to take on the Dolphins.
