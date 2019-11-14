‘That was some game’: Bill Belichick spent his bye-week watching LSU-Alabama

How did Bill Belichick spend his bye week? Watching the LSU-Alabama football game.

In an interview with Scott Zolak on Coffee with the Coach, the Patriots head coach said he spent his weekend watching the Tigers defeat long-time rival Crimson Tide, 46-41, on Saturday.

“Yeah that was some game,” Belichick said. “There were some good football games Saturday.”

Belichick also said that he enjoyed the high level of competition displayed and thinks that there are about “40” pro-level players on both teams, “20 on each.” That judgment could be true considering Alabama has had 32 players drafted in the past three NFL drafts and LSU has had 18. Belichick himself has a history of drafting SEC players, as he selected five players from the conference last year.

He’ll be keeping an eye on how the underclassmen on both teams perform when they face each other again.

“I’ll be watching that game a lot, for the next three years,” he said. “I’ll go back next year and watch it again for the kids that were underclassmen this year. They had a few freshmen that were playing on both sides, so I’m sure if they’re playing as freshman I’m sure they’re pretty good too.”

The Tigers are now 9-0 and hold the No.1 spot in the college football rankings, while Alabama has dropped to fifth place.