Eagles coach Doug Pederson on how the Patriots have changed since they last played

"Watching them on defense and why they’re so good on defense is some of the changes they’ve made."

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson before a game against the Buffalo Bills. –(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
11:31 AM

It’s been almost two years since the Eagles took down the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. This Sunday, they’ll meet for the first time since that infamous Super Bowl, but these teams have changed quite a bit since their last meeting. 

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about how the Patriots have changed since their last meeting, and Pederson highlighted the team’s defense as a major difference. 

“Obviously, some personnel is different on their side, also on our side, but I think that this is what you’re seeing from watching them on defense and why they’re so good on defense is some of the changes they’ve made,” Pederson said. “As subtle as they are in scheme, their guys are in position to make plays. And they’re veteran players who have been in that scheme now for several years, so you don’t see a ton of mistakes.”

Advertisement

Pederson’s tabbing of the defense makes sense: the Patriots lead the league in total yards allowed at 2,244 and in points given up at 98. This defense is seen by some as the best since the Baltimore Ravens’ defense in 2000, a team that Pederson played, and cracked his ribs against, as a player. Pederson, with more insight into both defenses than most, compared the two. 

“It is an interesting conversation, and you can obviously draw some parallels with those two defenses. I think the biggest thing that jumps out to you right now, the glaring thing, is the turnover ratio,” Pederson said. “I mean, the fact that they’ve got six defensive scores this season, the interceptions, the fumbles they’re causing – it’s a brand of defense where they just smother you. They just corral you. They’re OK with giving you two, three, four yards, but they’re right on top of you.”

A key as a coach that Pederson spoke on is the ability to adapt to different teams and different play styles, something he says Bill Belichick does well. 

“You have to adapt. You have to adapt to your team, you have to adapt to the times. Even culture and society changes with some of the players that we get out of college today,” Pederson said. “So, that’s the part that I think is most impressive with Bill [Belichick], and then the other thing too is he just, with all of that change and with the subtle changes they make and being adaptable, the consistency that comes from that.”

Advertisement

The two teams have taken different paths since their matchup in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Patriots went on to return to return to the Super Bowl the following season, this time beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. The Eagles put forth a solid season, going 9-7 and sneaking into the playoffs, but ultimately falling to the Saints in the NFC semifinals.  

This season, the Patriots have been among the NFL’s elite, posting an 8-1 record to lead the AFC. The Eagles have yet to separate themselves from the rest of the NFC, but are still very much in the playoff race, with a record of 5-4. 

Buy Tickets

The Patriots and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m.

Video: Will the Patriots bounce back against the Eagles?

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly implicated in Astros sign-stealing operation November 14, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Foxborough, MA 11-13-19: Patriots running backs (left to right) Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead are pictured. The New England Patriots held a practice session outside of Gillette Stadium in preparation for their game in Philadelphia on Sunday. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
7 things to look for during the Patriots' post-bye schedule November 14, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry during the first half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
Patriots
Tom Brady praised N'Keal Harry, doesn't want 'unfair expectations' November 14, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Matt Damon at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2017.
Media
'Literally people are like, ‘Are you Matt Damon?’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m not'' November 14, 2019 | 7:06 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded win over High Point November 14, 2019 | 6:55 AM
NBA
Doc Rivers was ejected in the Clippers' loss, much to the delight of his son Austin November 13, 2019 | 11:57 PM
FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during a baseball game in Houston. Verlander has been awarded his second AL Cy Young Award. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
MLB
Astros’ Justin Verlander, Mets’ Jacob deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards November 13, 2019 | 11:27 PM
Celtics
What Gordon Hayward had to say about his fractured left hand November 13, 2019 | 11:02 PM
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop during the first quarter.
Celtics
Celtics top Wizards 140-133 for 9th straight win November 13, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 11/06/2019 - (1st half) Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) celebrates a three pointer for a 36-23 lead during the first half. BC hosts Wake Forest in a ACC basketball game at Conte Forum. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 07Wake Forest-BC, LOID: 9.0.1295708875.
College Sports
Jay Heath, Jairus Hamilton lead Boston College past High Point 59-33 November 13, 2019 | 10:02 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick offers an update on N'Keal Harry November 13, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins showed off his athleticism on Wednesday and was seen doing backflips during warmups.
Patriots
Jamie Collins was doing backflips during Patriots' practice November 13, 2019 | 5:24 PM
UMass's Sean East launches from way deep.
College Basketball
Video: UMass' Sean East nails a full-court buzzer beater in win over Northeastern November 13, 2019 | 3:13 PM
Patriots
Christian Fauria kicks off 25-hour radio marathon November 13, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Snowmaking continues apace at Wildcat Mountain in advance of opening day on Friday.
Skiing
Here's a list of New England ski areas opening this week November 13, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Boston, MA - 5/15/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) exhorts the fans to make some noise during the team introductions. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2508922496.
Celtics
Before Celtics-Wizards, Isaiah Thomas catches up with former teammates November 13, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Media
Jon Wallach is taking a leave of absence from The Sports Hub November 13, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick isn’t sure if Patriots will attend Colin Kaepernick workout November 13, 2019 | 12:11 PM
OUT OF CAMERA FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Patriots
'Jeopardy!' poked fun at the Seahawks with a Super Bowl 49-themed question November 13, 2019 | 11:19 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Buffalo Bills brace for Tom Brady and the Patriots to make their annual visit to town in what's been an AFC East rivalry heavily weighted in New England's favor for the past 20 years. The new-look Bills hope this weekend might be different in a matchup of two 3-0 teams.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots
The NFL announced the date and start time for the Week 16 Patriots-Bills game November 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Kemba Walker has led the Celtics to an 8-1 record so far in the 2019 season.
Celtics
Paul Pierce and Jackie MacMullan described how the post-Kyrie Irving Celtics are different November 13, 2019 | 9:31 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Rob Gronkowski at a press conference announced he is becoming an advocate for CBD and will partner with Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC Topical Pain Products on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images For CBDMEDIC)
Patriots
Can we stop with the Rob Gronkowski comeback talk? November 13, 2019 | 7:56 AM
The Panthers' Mike Hoffman (68), who had just beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (not pictured) in the shootout, skates towards his bench past a glum looking Bruins bench. His goal would turn out to be the game-winner. The Boston Bruins hosted the Florida Panthers in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' embarrassing shootout loss to the Panthers November 13, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Bruins
In a changing Canada, Don Cherry's firing is front-page news and a Rorschach test November 13, 2019 | 5:02 AM
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett (79) walks up to the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
NFL
Michael Bennett says Cowboys teammates, not Jerry Jones, asked him to stand for anthem November 13, 2019 | 5:01 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: Celtics glory is the past, but I'll be an All-Star again November 13, 2019 | 4:35 AM
MLB
Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager to replace Bruce Bochy November 12, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Dustin Pedroia
No, there is no way out of Dustin Pedroia’s contract November 12, 2019 | 11:40 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts to a mistake by his team in the first half of the 67-64 loss to the Evansville Aces at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
College Sports
Walter McCarty's Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky November 12, 2019 | 11:22 PM
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday November 12, 2019 | 10:46 PM