Morning sports update: James Holzhauer made a Super Bowl LI joke about Jeopardy’s ‘Tournament of Champions’

The Bruins are in Toronto tonight for a high-profile clash with the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.), while the Celtics are in San Francisco to play the Warriors (10:30 p.m.)

On Thursday night, the Browns beat the Steelers 21-7. A fight broke out late in the fourth quarter with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet:

"That's one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field" pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

James Holzhauer made a Patriots-Falcons joke: With one game to go, longtime Jeopardy winner James Holzhauer has a commanding lead in the show’s “Tournament of Champions.” Holzhauer, who won 32 times in a row earlier in 2019, made a reference to Super Bowl LI in a tweet after Thursday’s show aired:

I'm letting Dan Quinn coach the second half. Hope nothing happens to that lead! https://t.co/9WIOXJ1Qls — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 15, 2019

Dan Quinn is the coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and presided over his team’s Super Bowl LI demise after amassing a 28-3 lead in the third quarter. The Patriots rallied to win in overtime, 34-28.

Trivia: In the 2001 NFL draft, the Patriots selected future All-Pro defensive lineman Richard Seymour with the sixth pick. A quarterback was taken first overall in the first and second rounds that year. Name those two quarterbacks

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One played in the Big East (though the school now plays in the ACC), while the other came from the Big Ten.

A Revolution forward is reportedly heading back to Colombia: Juan Fernando Caicedo is reportedly heading back to Colombia to play for Deportivo Independiente Medellín after the Revolution declined the club option to buy the 30-year-old forward, or pursue another season-long loan. Caicedo appeared in 27 MLS games for the Revolution in 2019, scoring five goals and tallying three assists.

Red Sox prospect Noah Song pitched a perfect inning in the WBSC Premier 12 international tournament on Friday:

Song's full inning last night: pic.twitter.com/cZ8i9hYkXi — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) November 15, 2019

Trying to give some support to a young Celtics fan:

I’m so sorry for your loss and condolences to your family. Let my man Carson know I have some stuff on the way to him right now!! God Bless! https://t.co/BJjRWDIWE9 — Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) November 15, 2019

Carson Thomas Lane- I lost my mom recently to. But it’s people like ur great grandpa who will get u thru the tough times as you grow up. Much love young stud!

Twitter- u know what to do. Send mail that uplifts & showers this kid w love. I’ll do my thing 2. https://t.co/JXZUmU3VeK — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) November 14, 2019

On this day: In 1959, the Celtics beat the Cincinnati Royals 134-128. Boston was paced by two outstanding performances from its guards. Bob Cousy led all scorers with 38, while Bill Sharman added 35 points of his own. Tommy Heinsohn contributed 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Boston collectively hit 36-41 free throws (87.8 percent).

Daily highlight: British table tennis player Liam Pitchford pulled off a skillful behind-the-back shot that even drew a thumbs up from his opponent:

The trickshot 🏓

The reaction 👏 Liam Pitchford 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nC42QiACwL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 15, 2019

Trivia answer: Michael Vick and Drew Brees.