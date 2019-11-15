LeBron James said he and Tom Brady will ‘play until we can’t walk no more’

The Lakers' forward compared himself to the Patriots' quarterback and discussed retirement.

Lakers' LeBron James brings the ball up court during a 120-94 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Lakers' LeBron James brings the ball up court during a 120-94 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. –Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 15, 2019

Like Tom Brady, age is just a number for LeBron James.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the 34-year-old Lakers forward compared himself to the 42-year-old Patriots quarterback and said that with the way he feels, he cannot envision his retirement.

“Not really. Not the way I feel right now,” James said. “Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

Brady jokingly responded to James’ retirement-quote on Twitter, tweeting, “I’m playing until I can’t dunk anymore!”

 

Both athletes continue to redefine what it means to have longevity in their respective sports. Brady is currently the oldest active quarterback in the NFL while last season, James became the oldest player to lead the NBA in total minutes. Neither players have put a time stamp on when they plan on retiring, and even when Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero said that he could possibly play until he’s 47, Brady said he plans on “going as long as I can”:

Advertisement

“I’m going to keep going as long as I can, we’ll see how long it goes. ” Brady said Thursday on Westwood One. “It’s easier said than done. I know the kind of effort I’m putting into it right now, but what a great privilege it is to play a sport that I love.”

Meanwhile, James has said that he would love to play alongside his son, Sierra Canyon freshman guard LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who will graduate high school in 2023. That means that James has another four or five seasons until Bronny potentially gets drafted into the NBA.

“I would love to see the floor with my son,” James said last year on the Tim Ferriss podcast. “If he continues on the path he’s on right now, he could possibly be in the NBA in five or six years…So we’ll see. Obviously taking care of my body is No. 1 and we will continue to do that. But more importantly, taking care of the mind. If your mind is fresh then your body will fall at the wayside.”

Despite their age, both athletes maintain their athletic performance by focusing on their cognitive health.  James actively reads books during the NBA playoffs to help find him find “a different perspective” and take his “mind off the game”. Brady uses brain exercises to improve his memory, pattern recognition and speed.

Advertisement

“There are not many things that I unknow in football,” Brady said to Men’s Health. “You call the play. I see the defense; I know what to do. Say there’s five guys going on routes. Wherever the defense guards are, I’m going to throw it the opposite way. By the time I have the ball in my hands, I know what I want to do with it.”

 

 

 

TOPICS: Patriots NBA NFL
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics
Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart lead the effort to lift a boy's spirits November 15, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Patriots
From offensive line to ‘The Office’: Patriots’ Ted Karras takes to the stage November 15, 2019 | 6:44 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell accepts his Basketball Hall of Fame ring November 15, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Kyle Van Noy walks off the field as the Eagles celebrate a touchdown during Super Bowl LII.
CHAD FINN I THE UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
To beat the Patriots, the Eagles need to be spectacular. Don’t expect another Super Bowl LII November 15, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington reportedly has a new home in Pittsburgh.
MLB
Pirates reportedly hire Ben Cherington to be general manager November 15, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics.
7-footer
'NBA 2K20' tweeted out Tacko Fall's height. He say's he's taller. November 15, 2019 | 4:03 PM
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
How NFL players and pundits reacted to the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident November 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards small forward Trevor Ariza (1) and Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
'He's a true legend, a true pro': Bradley Beal on playing with Paul Pierce November 15, 2019 | 2:50 PM
High Schools
Medford forced to forfeit boys’ soccer playoff game, but officials may pursue legal action November 15, 2019 | 12:20 PM
NFL
Myles Garrett suspended for rest of season, at minimum, for role in Steelers-Browns brawl November 15, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics.
Celtics
You can watch all the Maine Red Claws’ home games on TV this season November 15, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Foxborough, MA - 9-8-2019 - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured as he heads off the field follwoing New England's 33-3 victory. The New England Patriots hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a regular season NFL Sunday Night football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady discusses Colin Kaepernick, and the possibility of playing until he's 47 November 15, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
James Holzhauer made a Super Bowl LI joke about Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions' November 15, 2019 | 10:29 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures before the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
patriots-eagles
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Eagles game November 15, 2019 | 8:43 AM
NFL
What's next for Myles Garrett after outburst in Browns-Steelers? November 15, 2019 | 3:36 AM
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
'It's ugly': Myles Garrett strikes Mason Rudolph's head with a helmet in brawl November 15, 2019 | 1:30 AM
Carmelo Anthony Houston NBA
NBA
Carmelo Anthony to return to NBA with Blazers November 15, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts finishes fifth in AL MVP voting November 14, 2019 | 9:17 PM
MLB
Angels’ Mike Trout overcomes injury, tragedy to win 3rd AL MVP November 14, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery in the first half of an Oct. 27 game against the Bills.
Patriots
Eagles might be without Alshon Jeffery vs. Patriots November 14, 2019 | 7:49 PM
FANTASY FOOTBALL
6 options to consider for fantasy football in Week 11 November 14, 2019 | 7:00 PM
N'Keal Harry
'I’m just getting better every day with them and looking for my role' November 14, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Former Bruins head coach Don Cherry(left) and Bruins great Bobby Orr share a laugh in a suite before the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden.
Don Cherry
Bobby Orr defended Don Cherry November 14, 2019 | 6:12 PM
college hockey
UNH hockey carries over some momentum from last season November 14, 2019 | 6:07 PM
BRUINS NOTEBOOK
Bruins lose Zach Senyshyn for a month, stretching forward lines thinner November 14, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with Scott Zolak about the LSU-Alabama game on Saturday.
College Football
'That was some game': Bill Belichick spent his bye-week watching LSU-Alabama November 14, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Alex Guerrero talks Tom Brady's future, why he sold his house, and his relationship with Bill Belichick November 14, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Patriots
Eagles coach Doug Pederson on how the Patriots have changed since they last played November 14, 2019 | 11:31 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly implicated in Astros sign-stealing operation November 14, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Foxborough, MA 11-13-19: Patriots running backs (left to right) Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead are pictured. The New England Patriots held a practice session outside of Gillette Stadium in preparation for their game in Philadelphia on Sunday. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
7 things to look for during the Patriots' post-bye schedule November 14, 2019 | 9:55 AM