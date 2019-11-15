Myles Garrett suspended for rest of season, at minimum, for role in Steelers-Browns brawl

Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the remainder of the season for his role in a brawl at the end of Thursday’s Steelers-Browns game, the NFL announced Friday.

Garrett, a Browns defensive end, stripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to hit Rudolph in the head.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games after punching and kicking Garrett in the aftermath. The Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi also received a one-game suspension for shoving.

All three players were fined an additional amount, and both the Steelers and the Browns were hit with $250,000 fines.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

