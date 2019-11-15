Ted Karras made a cameo in the ‘The Office! A Musical Parody’

FOXBOROUGH — Ted Karras has played in Super Bowls, but stepping onto a small stage in the South End on Tuesday, he still had major butterflies.

The Patriots offensive lineman had a cameo in “The Office! A Musical Parody,’’ a, well, musical parody of the former NBC sitcom that’s running at the Boston Center for the Arts’ Calderwood Pavilion. So, on the evening of his offday, Karras went into the city with his wife, learned his choreography, and made his on-stage debut.