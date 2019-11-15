Ted Karras made a cameo in the ‘The Office! A Musical Parody’
The Patriots' offensive linemen appeared in a parody musical of the NBC sitcom 'The Office' at the Boston Center for the Arts’ Calderwood Pavilion.
FOXBOROUGH — Ted Karras has played in Super Bowls, but stepping onto a small stage in the South End on Tuesday, he still had major butterflies.
The Patriots offensive lineman had a cameo in “The Office! A Musical Parody,’’ a, well, musical parody of the former NBC sitcom that’s running at the Boston Center for the Arts’ Calderwood Pavilion. So, on the evening of his offday, Karras went into the city with his wife, learned his choreography, and made his on-stage debut.
From his acting role in @theofficenyc to his starting role on the #Patriots offensive line.
1-on-1 with @_teddy_k. pic.twitter.com/PftdHWhAwd
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 15, 2019
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com