Eagles’ Lane Johnson has ‘no regrets’ about his Patriots ‘no fun’ comment

Lane Johnson isn’t backing down from his previous comments about the Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman made headlines during Super Bowl LII when he criticized the Patriot Way, saying it was a “fear-based organization” and that players acted like “robots.”

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Eagles, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi asked Johnson about his comments. Johnson said he didn’t regret them.

“I have no regrets,” Johnson said. “No regrets. I don’t care about fans talking to me. None of those guys are coming off the edge or bull rushing me so none of that really concerns me.”

Asked Lane Johnson about his fun/no fun comment from a couple years ago. “I have no regrets. No regrets. I don’t care about fans talking to me. None of those guys are coming off the edge or bull rushing me so none of that really concerns me.” #Eagles #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 15, 2019

Advertisement

For a refresher, here are Johnson’s full comments about the Patriots, which he made after the Eagles won the Super Bowl over the Patriots in 2018.

“I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said in an interview with Barstool Sports. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth.

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like (expletive) robots. Hey, stop being a (expletive)head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Duron Harmon and Kyle Van Noy had some fun trolling Johnson after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII last February. Harmon posted a video during the parade, captioned, “Y’all let Lane Johnson know I’m having fun.”

Advertisement

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the first time in the regular season since Super Bowl LII on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.