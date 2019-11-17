Bill Belichick joked about Julian Edelman’s touchdown pass

"He keeps his quarterback rating up there pretty high."

Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles. –Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By
November 17, 2019

Bill Belichick isn’t known for humor during his press conferences, but the Patriots head coach felt comfortable enough to make a joke about one of the crucial plays in the Patriots’ 17-10 win over the Eagles.

With the Patriots struggling to create offense, a trick play was used on the first drive of the second half to get into the end zone. On third and 11 at the Eagles’ 15-yard line, Tom Brady threw the ball out wide to Julian Edelman, who then turned and threw the ball to fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown.

It was the sixth pass of Edelman’s career, between the regular season and playoffs. In total, he is now 5-of-6 with two touchdown passes. Belichick made light of Edelman’s expected reaction following the score.

“He keeps his quarterback rating up there pretty high,” said Belichick. “I’m sure he will have to ice his shoulder down this week and massage it and everything else. That was a great play by Julian.”

Edelman’s flair for the dramatic — icing down his shoulder — is a theme that he’s displayed before.

In 2015, the Patriots used a double-pass play to score a touchdown against the Ravens in the playoffs. And in the documentary “Do Your Job,” Belichick described Edelman’s humorous response to being asked to throw the ball.

“Of course anytime that Edelman hit it,” said Belichick of Edelman’s passing attempts, “he would come into the meeting after practice and have ice on his shoulder like a quarterback would and [say], ‘Coach, got to take care of my arm.'”

