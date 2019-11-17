Julian Edelman throws lone TD pass in Patriots’ 17-10 win over Eagles

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Julian Edelman throws a touchdown pass during the second half. –AP Photo/Matt Rourke
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ROB MAADDI
AP,
November 17, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julian Edelman threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett and the New England Patriots rallied for a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, leading New England (9-1) back from a 10-0 deficit, but it was Edelman, the Patriots’ wide receiver, who found a target in the end zone. The Pats defense sacked Carson Wentz five times and forced one turnover.

Wentz couldn’t get much going without his two best receivers and top running back sidelined by injuries. Nelson Agholor couldn’t make a twisting catch on Wentz’s fourth-down heave into the end zone from the Patriots 26 with just under a minute left.

Advertisement

The Eagles (5-5) got the ball back and advanced to their 42 but Wentz’s desperation pass fell incomplete.

This was nothing like the thrilling matchup between the two teams in Super Bowl 52. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots to capture the franchise’s first NFL title since 1960. The teams set or tied 29 Super Bowl records, including most yards in any game (1,151) in league history.

Neither team could get in sync on offense in the rematch.

After settling for three field goals in the first half, the Patriots turned to a trick play.

Brady drove them to the Eagles 15 on the opening possession of the third quarter. Facing a third-and-11, Brady tossed a backward pass to Edelman. The former Kent State quarterback fired a perfect pass to Dorsett, who was alone in the end zone. It was Edelman’s second career TD pass. The other came in a playoff win over Baltimore in January 2015.

James White ran in for the 2-point conversion to increase the Patriots’ first lead to 17-10.

The teams traded punts the rest of the second half.

Wentz tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert early in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead. The play was initially ruled a turnover because Jonathan Jones ripped the ball away. But the call was overturned after a review.

Advertisement

The Patriots didn’t cross midfield until Brady connected with Benjamin Watson for 22 yards to the Eagles 31 near the midpoint of the second quarter. But they had to settle for Nick Folk’s 35-yard field goal to cut it to 10-3.

Brady hit Watson again over the middle for a 19-yard gain to the Eagles 4 on New England’s next possession. But Edelman dropped a TD pass on second down and Folk hit a 22-yarder to get the Patriots to 10-6.

New England’s defense then delivered a big turnover. Danny Shelton sacked Wentz, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Lawrence Guy at the Eagles 22. But Philadelphia’s defense held again, forcing the Patriots to settle for another field goal. Folk nailed a 39-yarder to make it 10-9.

MORE TRICKERY

Buy Tickets

Before Edelman’s TD pass, the Patriots tried a similar play. Rex Burkhead took a handoff and threw a backward pass to Brady, who fired a deep ball incomplete.

Earlier, the Eagles had center Jason Kelce go in motion and line up in the slot. He threw his arms up and waved for the ball but the pass went the other way to Miles Sanders for a 5-yard gain.

INJURIES

Patriots: Dorsett left the game a with head injury in the second half. … . S Patrick Chung (chest) was inactive.

Eagles: All-Pro RT Lane Johnson left with a head injury in the first half. … RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and LB Nigel Bradham (ankle) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) next Sunday.

Eagles: Host the Seattle Seahawks (8-2) next Sunday.

TOPICS: Patriots
Dallas Goedert and Jonathan Jones fight for the ball in the end zone during the Patriots-Eagles matchup.
Patriots
Why officials overturned Jonathan Jones's end zone interception November 17, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Celtics
Kings snap Celtics' 10-game win streak November 17, 2019 | 8:02 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 4 touchdowns, 49ers improve to 9-1 November 17, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Phillip Dorsett II of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
patriots-eagles
Patriots’ Phillip Dorsett ruled out of game against Eagles November 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Robert Griffin III had a specific method for imitating Tom Brady for the Ravens during practice.
Patriots
Robert Griffin III made a joke about imitating Tom Brady for the Ravens' scout team November 17, 2019 | 5:01 PM
NFL
Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes to help the Bills beat Miami, 37-20 November 17, 2019 | 4:31 PM
NFL
Sam Darnold throws 4 TD passes, Jets rout Redskins 34-17 November 17, 2019 | 4:26 PM
NFL
Ravens keep rolling, beat Texans 41-7 for 6th straight win November 17, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show on E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
tom and gisele
Tom Brady talks about marriage challenges with Gisele Bündchen November 17, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Patriots
N'Keal Harry to make his Patriots debut vs. Eagles November 17, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. New England won 17-10.
Patriots
The Patriots survived a low-scoring game in Philadelphia, beating the Eagles 17-10 November 17, 2019 | 2:09 PM
NFL
NFL to hear Myles Garrett’s appeal early this week November 17, 2019 | 1:48 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he has ‘a big announcement’ coming on Tuesday November 17, 2019 | 12:02 PM
Charlie McAvoy collides with Alex Ovechkin during Saturday's Bruins-Capitals contest.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout loss to the Capitals November 17, 2019 | 9:17 AM
BC coach Jim Christian expects his team to play strong defense every night.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's deflating loss to Belmont November 17, 2019 | 9:09 AM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the final moments of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 123-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Patriots notebook
'Me and Tom Brady are one and the same' November 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL scouts and media on Saturday.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout consists of 40 passes thrown — and lots of twists and turns November 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma trailed 28-3 against Baylor. They went on to win the game. November 17, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL scouts and media on Saturday.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick's workout derailed by dispute with NFL November 16, 2019 | 8:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out Saturday.
NBA
Kyrie Irving out with shoulder injury vs. Chicago November 16, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Nik Popovic and the Eagles are 3-1.
College Sports
Belmont catches fire from 3-point range in win over Boston College November 16, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout Saturday.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute November 16, 2019 | 5:13 PM
Lane Johnson and the Eagles are 5-4 this season.
Patriots
Eagles' Lane Johnson has 'no regrets' about his Patriots 'no fun' comment November 16, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Tagovailoa is a projected first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
College Sports
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa knocked out of Mississippi State game November 16, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Mookie Betts hit .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2019.
Red Sox
Here's what experts are saying about Mookie Betts's future with the Red Sox November 16, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Boston Celtics' Romeo Langford plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Romeo Langford November 16, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Kyle Van Noy celebrates with his teammates Terrence Brooks, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater after recovering a fumble to score a touchdown against the New York Giants on October 10, 2019.
Patriots
What Eagles media is saying about the matchup with the Patriots November 16, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Tacko Fall in his Maine Red Claws debut.
Celtics
'Feed the beast!': Here's what happened in Tacko Fall's Red Claws home debut November 16, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points on Friday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart helped Jayson Tatum deliver a crucial play in the Celtics' win over the Warriors November 16, 2019 | 10:26 AM
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge. Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick determined to showcase skills in strange tryout November 16, 2019 | 8:30 AM