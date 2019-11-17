N’Keal Harry to make his Patriots debut vs. Eagles

Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Patriots debut Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harry, selected 32nd overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, started the season on injured reserve with a lower-leg injury. After being activated to the 53-man roster, he was eligible to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens but was among the seven inactive players.

“He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year and two weeks ago,” Belichick said Wednesday.

Harry will be one of five options for quarterback Tom Brady at receiver, joining Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, and Jakobi Meyers.