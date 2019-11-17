Live blog: Patriots-Eagles game updates

All of the updates from the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriotsline up during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriotsline up during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. –AP Photo/Michael Perez
By
Christopher Price
2:09 PM

4:59 p.m.: Eagles doing well to keep the chains moving on this drive, especially on that screen pass to Dallas Goedert. Patriots need to get a stop here.

4:50 p.m.: Great play there by Grugier-Hill to make that run stop. A former #Patriots draft pick, NE tried to keep him around a few years ago. Pats tried to slip him through to the practice squad, but Philly picked him up. Still 3-0 with 7:09 left in the first quarter.

4:47 p.m.: Patriots starters

Defense: Guy, Shelton, Wise, Van Noy, Collins, Hightower, Bentley, Gilmore, J. McCourty, Jones, D. McCourty

Offense: Brady, Michel, Bolden, Edelman, Dorsett, Watson, Newhouse, Thuney, Karras, Mason, Cannon

4:44 p.m.: Second “semi” deep ball where Jason McCourty was targeted. One penalty, one incomplete. Do they want to go at him? Something worth watching. On another note, that last flag on the Eagles is the flip side to those RPOs–you have to be especially mindful as an offensive lineman. Can’t get too far downfield. Good call on the Eagles to nullify that first down.

4:39 p.m.: Patriots are going to have to get the ball out quickly against this hyperaggressive Philly front. Eagles are going to be bringing it all day — look for New England to try and use that against them with reverses, screens, etc. Going to be a challenge.

4:33 p.m.: The Eagles are on the board first, thanks in large part to that PI call on Jason McCourty, a flag that set them with great field position. (It was the fourth penalty of the year on McCourty — he’s tied for the team lead.) The New England defense stood up well in the high red-area, holding the Eagles to a field goal. It’s 3-0 with 13:38 left in the first quarter. (On a separate note, maybe it’s me, maybe it’s part of the new PI rules, but after every incomplete pass, it feels like there’s an offensive player complaining about a no call. Just enough.)

4:24 p.m.: Patriots win the toss and defer. Time for the Foosball!

4:17 p.m.:

4:05 p.m.: New PI call situation going well…..

4:03 p.m.: I’m going with New England in this one with a late cover. I’ll say Patriots 27, Eagles 21.

3:55 p.m.: This will be Vinovich’s second New England game of the season — he was the lead official for the 43-0 win over Miami in South Florida earlier in the year.

3:35 p.m.: As we’re waiting on Patriots-Eagles this afternoon, I’m sitting here and watching the Ravens carve the heart out the Texans and wondering: Does this game tell us more about Houston or Baltimore? In other words, have we overrated the Texans — are they nothing more than a team that’s probably 9-7 and a fringe wild-card contender? Or are the Ravens this good, a team using the last few weeks to announce itself as one of the NFL’s elite? I’m inclined to think it’s more of the latter than the former. But there’s a lot of football left. Regardless, this Baltimore team is clicking on all cylinders right now and doing a terrific job keeping the pressure on New England when it comes to that No. 1 seed.

3:28 p.m.: When it comes to the latest betting line, not much has changed over the course of the week — it obviously depended on who you listened to, but this one opened with the Patriots as three- to four-point favorites, and really didn’t move too much over the last few days. Odds Shark had New England as a 4.5-point favorite as of this afternoon, which feels about right. When it comes to the spread, Odds Shark also has the Patriots at 15-6 in their last 21 games after an ATS loss, something to keep in mind. I think there coule be some dicey moments in this one, but New England should barely cover in this one. (I say the Patriots in a close one — weigh in with your vote here.)

3:15 p.m.: 

3:01 p.m.: Damien Harris, Patrick Chung, Byron Cowart, Cody Kessler, Ryan Izzo, Korey Cunningham, and Gunner Olszewski are the inactives for the Patriots Sunday afternoon. The most notable news to come out of this annoncement? N’Keal Harry is active. Doesn’t mean he’s going to play a whole lot, but the simple fact that he’s available is big for a New England team that could use a boost at wide receiver. It’ll be interesting to see how he responds — I imagine that if he feels comfortable and gets some snaps, it could be at the expense of Mohamed Sanu, who has (at least from the outside) looked very comfortable in the Patriots’ passing game to this point in his career with New England. I also wonder if he’s purely a red-zone threat this afternoon. It’s been an area where the Patriots could also use some help, and a big body like Harry would certainly help. Regardless, here’s hoping the youngster gets a chance to show what he can do.

As for the others, there are no real surprises — both Chung and Harris were downgraded earlier on the weekend, while the others have been healthy scratches for at least a portion of the season. Still going to be interesting to see who matches up on Philly’s tight ends — Chung has been so good for so long at the job, but he’s not available.

 

2:20 p.m.: Weather update

2:35 p.m.

2:00 p.m.: Pregame reading list

