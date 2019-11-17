Patriots’ Phillip Dorsett ruled out of game against Eagles

Phillip Dorsett II of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Phillip Dorsett II of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
November 17, 2019

PHILADELPHIA – Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett was ruled out of the Eagles game Sunday with a head injury.

Dorsett was injured early in the third quarter after he caught the first New England touchdown.

He caught the 15-yard pass, which came on a double-pass trick play and was thrown by Julian Edelman, then got hit hard by Eagles corner Rasul Douglas.

He left the game, went into the blue pop-up medical tent on the sideline for several minutes, then left with training staff members for the locker room. He was initially declared questionable to return with a head injury, then ruled out shortly after.

With Dorsett going out and receiver Mohamed Sanu playing after rolling his ankle midway through the game, the Patriots were down to young receivers N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers along with veteran Julian Edelman.

