Rob Gronkowski says he has ‘a big announcement’ coming on Tuesday
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to make yet another announcement and the details of it are yet again left out, keeping Patriots fans waiting and wondering about what it could be.
Gronk posted two videos of him speaking about the announcement on his Instagram story Saturday night, saying that he plans to make the announcement back on Instagram on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Then on Sunday afternoon, Gronkowski had another cryptic post on his Facebook account, posting a 2016 video created by Tom Brady’s social media operations of the quarterback blowing into a conch shell to ‘assemble’ Patriots receivers. Gronk posted the video with the caption ‘Tom Brady, do you think this thing still works?’
Past announcements have been related to Gronkowski becoming an ambassador for a CBD company and him becoming a Fox Sports analyst.
Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you."— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019
Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM.
Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz
