Robert Griffin III made a joke about imitating Tom Brady for the Ravens’ scout team

"So you know what he did? He ran in slow-motion."

Robert Griffin III had a specific method for imitating Tom Brady for the Ravens during practice. –AP Photo/Frank Victores
5:01 PM

Simulating the speed of certain NFL players during a practice can be a difficult task for a scout team. Usually, the problem is that the imitation isn’t as quick as the real thing.

But in the case of Tom Brady, Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III had the opposite issue.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Griffin joked that he had to consciously slow down his foot speed in order to give an accurate portrayal of Brady.

Garafolo explained his surprise at hearing Griffin’s choice.

“I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘No, because when the play broke down or whether it was a bootleg or something like that, I had to stop my natural instincts and actually give [the Ravens defense] a look similar to Brady.’ So you know what he did? He ran in slow-motion.”

The Ravens ended up beating the Patriots 37-20 in Week 9, handing New England its first loss of the 2019 season.

