Tom Brady reveals how he and Gisele Bündchen balance work and marriage

Tom Brady is sharing a deeper look into his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, and the challenges that come with it.

The Patriots quarterback will appear in the premiere episode of E! News’ upcoming series, “In the Room”, which “takes audiences inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews on a range of topics, from professional ventures to passions to personal updates.” Brady, who is currently in the thick of the NFL regular season, will reveal just how he and supermodel wife Bündchen balance their 10-year long marriage while raising three children amid their hectic work schedules.

“I think marriages, they ebb and they flow,” Brady admitted to the show’s host, Jason Kennedy, while sitting inside the TB12 facility. “The challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people and a lot of the times I’m going one direction and she’s going in the other. Its ships passing in the night. I’m going to football and she’s got things she’s doing, and oop, by the way, the kids.”

“I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another and if you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate.”

In the teaser, Brady stressed how important it is to him that he supports his wife’s passions and pursuits.

“I want to support her and her dreams. She wants to support me in mine. It’s not like, because I’m a football player her life is going to stop.”

The episode airs on Wednesday, December 4th at 8 p.m. on the E! network.