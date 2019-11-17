‘Up and down’: Tom Brady voiced his frustrations with the Patriots’ offense

The Patriots defeated the Eagles on Sunday, 17-10, in a low-scoring game that continues to show struggles in their offense and a lack of momentum. After the game, Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, who was 26-for-47 and had zero touchdowns, seemed frustrated with their performance.

Tom Brady Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/aetSuHi96e — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2019

He kept his answers brief in the post-game presser when describing how the offense played.

“Up and down, that’s what it looks like to me,” he said with a straight face. “We probably would do everything better.”

When asked if his demeanor was from feeling “discouraged”, Brady dodged the question.

“We just played three hours so, I think everyone is a little tired,” was all he said in response.

Advertisement

Coming off of a 37-20 loss against the Ravens the week prior, Brady bluntly said that actions “matter” more than his own personal concerns about the offense.

“I don’t think it matters what I think. It matters what we do.”

With that, he did show a glimpse of positivity when asked afterwards about the 15-yard touchdown by wide receiver Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter. The trick play gave the Patriots’ their first lead of the game.

“It was a good throw,” Brady said with a smile.

He also acknowledged that the Patriots’ defense, which kept the Eagles scoreless in the third and fourth quarter, has contributed to the team’s success this season.

“They’re doing a great job [and] keeping us in the game,” he said.