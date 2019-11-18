Patriots could activate Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve ahead of Cowboys game

Isaiah Wynn was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2018. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
2:03 PM

Coach Bill Belichick expressed interest Monday morning in activating left tackle Isaiah Wynn to the 53-man roster.

“I think we’ll certainly want to make him active,’’ Belichick said on a conference call. “What the role would be and how everything would play out and so forth, we’ll just have to see.’’

If activated, Wynn would be eligible to play in New England’s Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The offensive line would welcome his return, with hopes his presence can provide more protection on Brady’s blindside and bolster the run game.

A 2018 first-round pick, Wynn was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. To account for Wynn’s absence, the Patriots brought in Marshall Newhouse, who has played 100 percent of New England’s offensive snaps since joining the team in September.

“Marshall’s done a good job at left tackle,’’ Belichick said. “Our offensive line front has gotten a bit of continuity over the last few weeks. We’ll just see how it goes going forward, but we’re always excited and happy to have as many healthy players as we can out there on the field.’’

Newhouse isn’t the only new starter on the line of scrimmage this season, as center Ted Karras has filled in for David Andrews, who is out for the season after being hospitalized for a blood clot in his lungs. Right tackle Marcus Cannon was also dealing with a minor shoulder injury at the start of the season.

Wynn, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon, would be New England’s second player to return off injured reserve this year. Rookie N’Keal Harry made his regular-season debut Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching three passes on four targets for 18 yards.

“I thought N’Keal competed well,’’ Belichick said. “There were some good things. There were some other things we have to clean up and improve upon. It’s good to have him out there. It’s good for him to get an opportunity to play.’’

