Antonio Brown apologized to Robert Kraft, Patriots organization in Instagram post

"Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!"

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on the sidelines during the first half. –(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
12:01 PM

Antonio Brown spent just 11 days with the New England Patriots before being cut.  

On Tuesday morning Brown went to Instagram to apologize to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization for his short-lived tenure in New England. 

Brown posted a picture of himself and Tom Brady celebrating his only touchdown catch with the team, and posted this caption: 

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB”

Brown originally arrived in New England after being cut by the Oakland Raiders following a series of different off-field disputes.

After Brown was cut on Sept. 7, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. Shortly after the signing, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape on three separate occasions by a former classmate from his time at Central Michigan, Britney Taylor.  

Advertisement

As more information, as well as a second sexual misconduct accusation, came out the Patriots decided to cut Brown 11 days after signing him. 

Brown played one game for the Patriots — in Miami against the Dolphins — where he recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. 

The NFL’s investigation into the alleged sexual assault by Brown against Taylor is still ongoing.

TOPICS: Patriots Sports Antonio Brown NFL
Edward A. LeLacheur Park
RED SOX
There's no reason to trust MLB in its Spinners-killing minor-league proposal November 19, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Eagles.
Patriots
Tom Brady responded to criticism of the Patriots' offense November 19, 2019 | 9:35 AM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
commentary
The Patriots keep winning. So why is Tom Brady so upset? November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
In Boston, Ja’Whaun Bentley-Carsen Edwards bond just gets stronger November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He just won't be playing in it. November 19, 2019 | 3:04 AM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City November 19, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 19, Celtics beat Suns 99-85 November 19, 2019 | 12:26 AM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jerry York is welcomed to the Hockey Hall of Fame by Lanny McDonald prior to the Legends Classic game at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
College Sports
Boston College coach Jerry York formally inducted in Hockey Hall of Fame November 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) lies on the court after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. Smart left the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Celtics
Marcus Smart suffers right ankle injury November 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Patriots
How do the 2019 Patriots stack up against the best defenses in recent NFL history? November 18, 2019 | 8:25 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: Walter McCarty the head coach of the Evansville Aces gives instructions to his team in the 67-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
College Basketball
6 things we learned about Walter McCarty from SB Nation's recent profile November 18, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Former teammates Aron Baynes (left) and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Spurs Pau Gasol under the basket during first half action against the Spurs.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown is looking forward to seeing ex-teammate Aron Baynes November 18, 2019 | 6:18 PM
This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)
Ryan Costello
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, a Conn. native, found dead in New Zealand hotel November 18, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Isaiah Wynn November 18, 2019 | 2:03 PM
BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Rex Ryan of the Buffalo Bills watches his team warm up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Rex Ryan discussed Tom Brady and the Patriots' offensive issues November 18, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Derek Jeter and Josh Beckett among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot November 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should we be concerned with Alex Cora’s alleged role in Astros’ scandal? November 18, 2019 | 12:04 PM
chad finn
17 thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Eagles November 18, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Tom Brady after the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady acknowledged the strength of the 2019 Patriots isn't the offense November 18, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Bill Belichick during Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Patriots
Bill Belichick might have made a 'fun' reference to Lane Johnson November 18, 2019 | 9:57 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens breaks up a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans during the first half in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL criticized for not overturning a pass interference no-call in Texans-Ravens November 18, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Is this the year Ned Martin is honored with the Ford C. Frick Award? November 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Ranking the top prospects in the Red Sox farm system November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
College Sports
BU hockey coach Albie O’Connell suspended one game November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Media
Ron MacLean addresses Don Cherry's firing on 'Hockey Night in Canada' November 17, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots walks to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said he knew the Patriots' defense would shut down Zach Ertz November 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked and fumbles the ball against Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz had to say after losing to the Patriots November 17, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady voiced his frustrations with the Patriots' offense November 17, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
QB Edelman
Bill Belichick joked about Julian Edelman's touchdown pass November 17, 2019 | 9:32 PM
Patriots defenders (left to right) Ja'Whaun Bentley, Stephon Gilmore, and Terrence Brooks combine to bring down Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (13) after a short second-half reception.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 17-10 win over the Eagles November 17, 2019 | 9:16 PM