Antonio Brown apologized to Robert Kraft, Patriots organization in Instagram post

Antonio Brown spent just 11 days with the New England Patriots before being cut.

On Tuesday morning Brown went to Instagram to apologize to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization for his short-lived tenure in New England.

Brown posted a picture of himself and Tom Brady celebrating his only touchdown catch with the team, and posted this caption:

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB”

Brown originally arrived in New England after being cut by the Oakland Raiders following a series of different off-field disputes.

After Brown was cut on Sept. 7, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. Shortly after the signing, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape on three separate occasions by a former classmate from his time at Central Michigan, Britney Taylor.

As more information, as well as a second sexual misconduct accusation, came out the Patriots decided to cut Brown 11 days after signing him.

Brown played one game for the Patriots — in Miami against the Dolphins — where he recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL’s investigation into the alleged sexual assault by Brown against Taylor is still ongoing.